40-year-old Canada forward misses chance to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo record during FIFA Women’s World Cup clash against Nigeria

Canada forward Christine Sinclair came tantalizingly close to surpassing a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo during her country's group stage game against Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday. The Group B match ended in a 0-0 draw, but not without its share of heart-pounding drama.

Canada were awarded a penalty 48 minutes into the game. The crowd held its breath as Sinclair confidently stepped forward. However, she faltered, and her effort, lacking serious strength, went straight into the arms of Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

For Sinclair, it wasn't just another missed opportunity to put her team ahead. She was on the brink of etching her name deeper into football's annals. Had she scored, she would have secured a place in history with a new record, boasting a goal in her sixth World Cup.

This is a feat that surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's record achievement of netting in five editions of the men's World Cup. Brazilian striker Marta has also found the net in five different editions of the Women's World Cup.

However, despite all the initial disappointment, hope remains for Sinclair and her fans. Canada have at least two more matches to play, and with their clash against the Republic of Ireland set for July 26, the forward could yet get her moment of glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo sits at the top of Instagram's rich list

According to HopperHQ (via GOAL), Cristiano Ronaldo has yet again emerged atop the coveted Instagram rich list. With a whopping £1.87 million pocketed per sponsored post, the five-time Ballon d’Or recipient has edged out celebrities like Kylie Jenner and fellow footballing legend Lionel Messi.

His massive influence isn't solely due to his prowess on the pitch. According to GOAL, Cristiano Ronaldo's account showcases promotions ranging from wellness juggernaut Therabody to the buzzing world of cryptocurrency with Binance.

With a whopping 597 million followers, his influence on Instagram has propelled him to new digital heights, especially considering his third-place rank just four years prior in 2019. Trailing Ronaldo, but with a significant footprint of her own, is Kylie Jenner.

Garnering £1.47 million for each post, Jenner, with her 397 million followers, pitches brands as diverse as her own lauded cosmetics line to high-end fashion offerings. Not far behind, the third spot is occupied by Lionel Messi. The Argentine icon, now set to dazzle fans in America with the MLS team Inter Miami, commands an impressive £1.38 million per endorsed post.

Selena Gomez and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson follow the trio with £1.35 million and £1.33 million respectively, completing the top five.