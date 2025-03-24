"40 year old Ronaldo was sharper than him". "Played better when he came off" - Fans unhappy with Portugal star despite win over Denmark

Fans on social media launched heavy criticism at Rafael Leao in light of Portugal’s 5-2 win over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. Despite the scoreline, fans were left disappointed by the 25-year-old forward's uninspired performance.

The AC Milan winger spent more than an hour on the field but made only 16 passes. He also failed on all four of his dribble attempts and lost five duels. His was an outsider’s performance in a game dominated, otherwise, by the Selecao's attacking firepower.

Reactions on social media were immediate and unsparing, as fans scrutinized his performance on the night with comments like these:

"Leao was sh*t. 40 yrs Ronaldo was sharper than young Leao." a fan was angry.

"Portugal played better When Leao came off ... When Ronaldo came off ...Eriksen Also was off the pitch for Denmark" another fan analyzed

"Leão has been bad bro the hype was just too much" another noted.

"Leao doesn't deserve to see a Portugal call up in his life again. Martinez has to find a way for Trincao to play at all times." a fourth slammed him.

"Leao man wtf is wrong with him whenever he plays for Portugal 🤦‍♂️" a fifth said.

"Leao is a super sub and only that. He has not developed his game at all." this fan was not happy.

"Also don’t call up Leao ever again" a fan demanded.

Portugal storm past Denmark in seven-goal thriller to reach Nations League semi-finals

Portugal produced one of the most unforgettable performances of this calendar year in Lisbon as they ripped Denmark apart. They won 5-2 on the night (March 23) and 5-3 on aggregate to qualify for the Nations League final four.

The match opened with early tension when Cristiano Ronaldo missed a third-minute penalty, his weak effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel. But the Selecao went ahead just before the break when Joachim Andersen inadvertently deflected a Bruno Fernandes corner into his own goal (36'),

Denmark equalized shortly after the second half began through Rasmus Kristensen, whose header had enough on it to sneak in at the far post (56'). Ronaldo atoned for his earlier miss with a 72nd-minute goal, slotting in from a tight angle. But the Danes hit back without delay when Patrick Dorgu supplied Christian Eriksen with a simple finish to restore their aggregate advantage.

Then came Trincao. Substituted in the 81st minute, he equalized five minutes later (86') with a powerful strike before scoring again just seconds into extra time (91') with a brilliant curling finish to complete the comeback. In the 115th minute, Diogo Jota set up Goncalo Ramos for a tap-in to seal the deal.

