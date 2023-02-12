“400 games at the most scrutinised club in the world” - Manchester United star dubs David de Gea a club legend 

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has lauded David de Gea as a club legend after the Spanish goalkeeper made his 400th appearance. Both played in the Red Devils' tricky 2-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday (February 12).

Maguire was handed a rare start in defense, with De Gea in goal. The duo managed to keep a clean sheet, albeit in nervy circumstances. The Spanish goalkeeper is one of the first names on Erik ten Hag's team sheet. He has featured 31 times across competitions, keeping 13 clean sheets.

Today also saw De Gea make his 400th appearance for the Red Devils. His teammate Maguire has deemed him a legend, telling Sky Sports:

“Absolute legend for the club, to play 400 games at the most scrutinised club in the world.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL appearances for David de Gea ️ appearances for David de Gea 4⃣0⃣0⃣ appearances for David de Gea ❤️️ https://t.co/zkRgCvhTOi

De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £18.9 million. He has been a mainstay in the side since, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the UEFA Europa League twice.

The Spanish shot-stopper's contract with United expires at the end of the season. Speculation has grown as to whether he will be handed an extension. However, the 31-year-old is hopeful of continuing with the Red Devils (via BBC Sport):

"I was saying this is my club, I've been here many, many years and it's a huge honour to be here and I'm so happy here."

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacts to Marcus Rashford's goal against Leeds

Marcus Rashford continues his impressive form.

Manchester United struck two late goals to secure a 2-0 win over bitter rivals Leeds on Sunday. The game seemed to be edging towards a draw until Rashford headed home a fine effort in the 80th minute. Luke Shaw sent a delicious cross into Leeds' box, and the English forward met it with a fine header.

Alejandro Garnacho was also on the scoresheet in fine fashion in the 85th minute, as Ten Hag's men moved above Manchester City into second in the Premier League by a point. They will have their eyes on how City fare against Aston Villa today.

Ferdinand was delighted with Rashford's header, which was the United striker's 21st goal of the season. He took to Twitter, saying:

"Shaw to Rashford... some form right now. UNITED (love)."

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5



UNITED Shaw to Rashford… some form right now!!UNITED Shaw to Rashford… some form right now!!UNITED ❤️

Rashford has well and truly bounced back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. He has bagged not only 21 goals across competitions but 12 in the league. Manchester United next face Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Playoffs on Wednesday (February 16).

Poll : 0 votes