"40yr old CR7 moves better than him", "Looks very, very dodgy" - Fans unhappy with Arsenal star despite 1-0 win against Crystal Palace

Fans on X have criticized Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, October 26.

The Gunners looked impressive defensively as they kept their fifth consecutive clean sheet. Eberechi Eze broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, striking the ball brilliantly on the half-volley to find the bottom-right corner following a set piece. Gabriel Magalhaes' header struck the crossbar in the 50th minute, but Arsenal controlled the game well to secure the three points.

Gyokeres started and played all 90 minutes but was unable to influence the game. The 27-year-old struggled with his first touch, created zero chances, and landed zero shots on target from one attempt. He also completed none of his two attempted dribbles and lost 10 duels - the most in the match.

One fan was left unimpressed, as they pointed out that Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo has better movement, despite being at the age of 40:

"Ngl CR7 of 40yrs old moves better than Gyokeres who’s supposed to be in his prime."

Obiba @nanakbantwi Ngl CR7 of 40yrs old moves better than Gyokeres who's supposed to be in his prime.

Another fan tweeted:

"Gyokeres looks very, very dodgy."

Benson @NeoDinero Gyokeres looks very, very dodgy.

Other fans reacted below:

Preciouscharles @Charlesamobi Gyokeres has to get better with aerial duels

nikki @nicolamysz1 i hate to say it but gyokeres cannot hold the ball at all

MJ's Applehead @kristefany I wish Gyokeres could run

Jobu @indimulii_ I have to insist our style of play doesn't favour Gyokeres

How did Arsenal fare during their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace?

Arsenal's dominant streak continued as they secured their seventh consecutive win across competitions, following their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. They remain at the top of the Premier League table with 22 points from nine games, four points above second-placed Bournemouth.

The Gunners dominated possession with 60 percent of the ball, completing 450 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace had 40 percent possession and completed 265 passes with an accuracy of 74 percent. The hosts also won 47 duels compared to Palace's 40.

While neither team had many efforts on goal, Arsenal looked more comfortable going forward as well, landing 10 shots in total, with three being on target (xG of 1.08). On the other hand, the Eagles mustered seven shots in total, with one being on target (xG of 0.47).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on October 26 at 10 PM IST. They are subject to change.

