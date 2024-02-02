41% of Liverpool fans want surprise name to replace Jurgen Klopp instead of Xabi Alonso

In a recent poll, 41% of Liverpool fans voted for Steven Gerrard to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Voted by more than 2000 fans, LiveScore Bet's survey saw the former Reds captain rank first amongst potential candidates to take over in the summer of 2024.

Liverpool's current boss Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club after this season last month. Several candidates have been tipped to replace the German manager, with the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane amongst others believed to be in the race.

Gerrard topped the poll with 41% votes despite not having the best time in recent years as manager. After guiding Rangers to the Scottish league title in the 2020-21 season, Gerrard returned to the Premier League as manager with Aston Villa.

He took charge for 38 games, winning 12 and losing 18 of them before being sacked by Villa. Gerrard took charge of Al Ettifaq for the 2023-24 season. He has so far won, lost and drawn seven games each of the 21 in charge, with his side currently ranked eighth in the table.

In comparison, Alonso, the bookmakers' favorite, as per Caught Offside, is unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season with Bayer Leverkusen. His team has won 15 and drawn four league games, and are at the top of the table, two points ahead of defending champions Bayern Munich.

Michail Antonio backs Xabi Alonso to take over as Liverpool head coach after Jurgen Klopp

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio, meanwhile, believes Xabi Alonso is the right person for the Liverpool job.

The West Ham forward recently told The Players Channel (via TBR Football):

"There is only one person who I feel is going to fill those boots and that is going to be Alonso, isn’t it? If you think about it he has that clause in his contract that he’s allowed to leave for any of his old clubs and he didn’t play for small ones. It’s a bit coincidental that a month ago it was like Xabi Alonso has been unbelievable, he has a clause to go to his old club now, it looks like it is just written in the stars.”

Alonso is contracted to the Leverkusen job till 2026 but, as per SportsBild, has a clause to leave at the end of the current season should any of his former clubs come calling (Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Liverpool).

