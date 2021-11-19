5 Barcelona legends who could return to the club after Dani Alves

Dani Alves has returned to Barcelona after ending his spell with Brazilian outfit Sao Paolo this summer. The defender arrived at Camp Nou with a lot of fanfare. Now it doesn't look like he'll be the only Blaugrana great to seal a sensational return to the club.

If there's anything we've learned about Barcelona in the last few days, it is that more club legends could land at the Camp Nou in the coming months. Barcelona are ushering in a new era of young talent. But they are open to the idea of letting some of their experienced figures groom the rising stars.

As such, it wouldn't be a surprise to see more Barcelona legends following in the footsteps of Dani Alves by returning to the club in the near future. On that note, here's a look at five Blaugrana greats who could return to the Camp Nou, either on on-pitch or off-pitch roles:

#5 Pedro Rodriguez

Pedro Rodriguez could return and retire at Barcelona.

Pedro Rodriguez is a popular figure among Barcelona fans, especially those who were around during the Pep Guardiola era. The attacker contributed significantly to the success of the club, and will be remembered for many years.

During his seven-year spell with the senior team, the Spaniard made 321 appearances for the club, recording 99 goals and 62 assists. He also won several trophies, including three Champions League, five La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey trophies.

Despite being 34 now, Pedro has entered the season on a brilliant note, bagging four goals and two assists for Lazio in Serie A. Considering Barcelona's lack of attacking firepower right now, it won't be a bad idea to sign the Spaniard, and allow him to retire at the club.

#4 Victor Valdes

Victor Valdes is a decent option to become Barcelona's next goalkeeping coach.

Former Barcelona shot-stopper Victor Valdes could be a useful addition to the coaching staff, working beside Xavi as goalkeeping coach. The Spaniard could use his vast experience and understanding of Barcelona's system to help Marc-Andre ter Stegen return to top form following a recent dip in form.

Valdes was a pivotal figure in Barcelona's golden era, producing spectacular performances from within the sticks. The Spaniard's status as a Blaugrana great is without a doubt. He made a whopping 536 appearances for the club during his 12-year stint, keeping an impressive 239 clean sheets across competitions.

