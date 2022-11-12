5 best footballers dropped from Spain's 26-man squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Spain will aim to reach the summit of international football once more with a talented crop of players selected by manager Luis Enrique for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Recent years have heralded the emergence of several talented Spanish players as they look to reclaim their glories of the early 2010s.

Luis Enrique did not spring many surprises in his selection of players to play in the tournament, going with a trusted core of players. With the expanded squad allocations, however, there was room for a few newcomers to the squad.

Spain have not impressed at the FIFA World Cup since 2010

La Roja have failed to get going on the biggest international stage since winning the trophy in 2010. They were knocked out in the group stage in 2014 and Round of 16 in 2018.

Enrique will hope that the 26 players selected to fly Spain's flag in Qatar will do all that is required of them. Kepa Arrizabalaga is the only major injury concern, so the former Barcelona manager had the complement of a full squad to choose from. In a squad led by veterans such as Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Koke, there were a few notable omissions from the roster.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five best players omitted from Spain's squad for the FIFA World Cup.

#5 Rodrigo Moreno

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A

Leeds United striker Rodrigo Moreno was among the players left out of La Roja's squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The experienced striker has yet again been overlooked by Enrique despite his form.

Rodrigo has started the season in fine form for Leeds United in the Premier League. The striker has scored seven goals and laid an assist in 12 Premier League appearances this season. His form this season has seen him beat his goal tally for the 2021-22 season just 12 games into the season.

Rodrigo is a full international and FIFA World Cup veteran. The former Valencia star featured in Russia in 2018 and has made a total of 27 appearances for Spain. His last international appearance was in November 2021.

#4 Fabian Ruiz

Croatia v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Midfield maestro Fabian Ruiz is another of Spain's stars who has been left out of the squad for the FIFA World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain man will be disappointed to miss out on the Mundial after his big move to France.

Ruiz joined PSG from Serie A side Napoli in the summer and has struggled to nail down a starting shirt at the Parc Des Princes since his move. The 26-year-old has made only 12 appearances in all competitions for the French champions, with most of them coming off the bench.

Ruiz is a full international with Spain and has made 15 appearances for his country since making his debut in 2019. He was among the players selected for Euro 2020, where he made his last appearance for his country at the competition.

#3 Thiago Alcantara

Spain v Portugal - International Friendly

Liverpool ace Thiago Alcantara is undoubtedly one of the most talented Spanish midfielders of his generation. The La Masia graduate was a shock exclusion from Enrique's squad to prosecute the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite his evident talent.

Thiago is a regular for Liverpool in the Premier League but has struggled with various niggling injuries this year. The 31-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this season. He looks like he is yet to hit his best form this season due to the interruptions faced on the injury front.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Thiago Alcantara has not made the Spain squad for the World Cup. @SEFutbol] NEW: Thiago Alcantara has not made the Spain squad for the World Cup. #lfc 🚨 NEW: Thiago Alcantara has not made the Spain squad for the World Cup. #lfc [@SEFutbol] https://t.co/atuMTuJpYB

Thiago is a veteran of Spain's national team, having debuted as a 20-year-old in 2011. He has made 46 appearances for La Roja in his career and has played in three major tournaments, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His last appearance for his country came in July 2021 in the Euro 2020 semifinal against Italy.

#2 David De Gea

Spain v England - UEFA Nations League A

Spain manager Enrique is clearly not a fan of Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea, and his choice to leave him out of the FIFA World Cup squad is evidence of that. The experienced goalkeeper was said to have been excluded completely from the initial 55-man shortlist for the tournament.

De Gea has been criticized in recent seasons for his lack of elite ball-playing skills, and this has caused many to rate him less. The Manchester United keeper has, however, improved his distribution and ball-playing skills this season and looks to be back to his best.

He has made 19 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions this season, keeping nine clean sheets. He has been a very important player for manager Erik ten Hag, contrary to what was opined at the start of the season.

De Gea has featured 45 times for his country since making his debut in 2014. He has been to two major tournaments, Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, for his country. The 31-year-old last featured for La Roja in 2020 and was on the bench throughout Euro 2020.

#1 Sergio Ramos

Spain v Sweden - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Sergio Ramos is another player who, surprisingly, will not be on the plane to Qatar. The experienced defender has been overlooked by manager Luis Enrique in his selection of Spain's 26-man roster for the tournament in Qatar.

Ramos is one of the most iconic defenders of the 21st century and has been in France with Paris Saint-Germain since 2021. His first season in France was marred by various injury problems, but he has put those problems behind him this season. The 36-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the French giants this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Achraf Hakimi called Sergio Ramos the best defender in the world after he was omitted from Spain's World Cup squad Achraf Hakimi called Sergio Ramos the best defender in the world after he was omitted from Spain's World Cup squad ❤️ https://t.co/v9KYg0SxoY

Ramos is a legend of Spanish football and holds the record for the most international appearances for the country. He has made 180 appearances for La Roja, appearing in seven major tournaments, including four FIFA World Cups. His last appearance for his country came in a World Cup qualifier against Kosovo in March 2021.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes