5 biggest omissions from England's squad for Euro 2024 ft Marcus Rashford

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced a provisional 33-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Euros. The squad will later be trimmed down to 26 players ahead of the tournament.

While Southgate has named a strong squad filled with stars like Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Bukayo Saka, there are some notable players who will miss the trip to Germany.

Here are the top five players missing from England's Euros squad:

#1. Marcus Rashford | Manchester United

Rashford is probably the most high-profile name to not be named by Gareth Southgate for the tournament. He has been omitted despite being a key part of the last four big tournaments for the Three Lions. It has been a difficult season at Manchester United for the attacker, struggling both on and off the pitch. He has just eight goals and five assists this campaign in 42 appearances.

#2. Jordan Henderson | Ajax

Henderson is another key player to miss out, having served as vice-captain of the squad last time out. He drew criticism after leaving Liverpool in the summer to go to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. After a miserable spell in the Middle East, he moved to Ajax in the winter transfer window.

#3. Jadon Sancho | Borussia Dortmund

With a bevy of attackers at his disposal, Southgate had to leave out some talented forwards from the Euros squad. Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, on loan at Borussia Dortmund, is one of the unfortunate players. After being virtually shut out by manager Erik ten Hag for the first half of the campaign, he moved to the German giants on loan in the winter and has impressed. However, his form towards the end of the season hasn't secured him a spot in the 33-man squad.

#4. Raheem Sterling | Chelsea

Yet another star attacker to miss the flight to Germany is Chelsea's Raheem Sterling. The veteran winger seems to have fallen out of favour with Southgate, having been left out for their previous set of friendlies as well. He has had a decent campaign with the Blues, bagging 10 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances. However, the manager has opted for a more youthful look in attack, selecting the likes of Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze, and Ollie Watkins.

#5. Ben Chilwell | Chelsea

While Chilwell's performances for Chelsea this season have been disappointing, his omission is surprising considering the lack of options at left-back for England. He featured heavily in the friendlies against Belgium and Brazil back in March, but Southgate has taken a wager on Manchester United's Luke Shaw making a return from injury. If not, Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier or Liverpool's Joe Gomez might be played in the position.