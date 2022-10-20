5 football managers who were on the job for fewer days than British PM Liz Truss 

British Prime Minister Liz Truss recently announced her resignation from her post after 45 days in charge.

The Conservative Party Leader took charge on September 6 but her term is set for a premature end. Truss will remain in her position until a successor is decided.

Watch Liz Truss give her first speech as UK Prime Minister:

In light of the event, we take a look at the five football managers who had a shorter stint than Truss in charge of a football club.

# Leroy Rosenoir

Football managers who had a shorter stint than Liz Truss

Leroy Rosenoir holds the unwanted record of being in charge of a club for the shortest amount of time. His time in charge of Torquay incredibly lasted only 10 minutes.

On May 17 2007, Rosenoit replaced Keith Curle as the head coach of Torquay United. However, at the same time, the club was bought by a local consortium. They decided to appoint former club player Paul Buckle as the new manager, ending Rosenoir’s tenure in 600 seconds.

# Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa's tenure at Serie A club Lazio lasted only two days. The Chilean was appointed as the club's manager on July, 2016. However, he wasn't happy with the club's structure and decided to resign on July 8, 2016.

# Steve Coppell

Steve Coppell had a brief stint of 33 days with Manchester City after being appointed from Crystal Palace in 1996. However, Coppell won only two of his first six games in charge, losing three and drawing one. He packed his bags just over a month later for a return to Crystal Palace.

# Alex McLeish

Alex McLeish had a 40 day stint with Nottingham Forest during the 2012-13 season, five days less than Liz Truss' reign. He had disagreements with the club's owners regarding the club's transfer strategies. McLeish parted ways via mutual consent. He won only one out of seven games in charge of the club, losing four and drawing one.

# Brian Clough

Brian Clough is the fifth man on the list. He had an infamous 44-day stint in charge of Leeds United, one day short of the tenure of Liz Truss. Clogh arrived at the club to replace Don Revie, who took charge of England's national team after winning the Premier League title at Elland road the previous season.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Brian Clough lasts 44 days as the manager of Leeds United.



Liz Truss lasts 44 days as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.



We can’t wait to see the film… Brian Clough lasts 44 days as the manager of Leeds United.Liz Truss lasts 44 days as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.We can’t wait to see the film… 📆 Brian Clough lasts 44 days as the manager of Leeds United.📆 Liz Truss lasts 44 days as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.We can’t wait to see the film… 👀 https://t.co/v69nFzLtuY

However, Clough's tenure at the club was filled with controversies as he was on cordial terms with barely anyone. After winning one, losing three, and drawing three of his games in charge, Clough was sacked. Fans might be familiar with the two-time European Championship winning coach's story through the movie Damned United.

Honorable Mentions: Genarro Gattuso's stint at Fiorentina ended before it even started. It was announced on May 25, 2022 that the Italian will take charge of the club from July 1. However, the agreement was mutually terminated on June 25.

