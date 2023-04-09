"5 goals tonight from the GOAT" - Fans expect 'masterclass' from Cristiano Ronaldo as he leads the line for Al-Nassr against Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo will captain Al-Nassr as Rudi Garcia's team play Al Feiha in an SPL away clash on April 9. Fans on Twitter are beyond excited to see the Portuguese superstar in action.

Ronaldo enters the contest on the back of a great performance against Al-Adalah in the team's last game. He bagged a brace, with the first goal from the penalty spot and a stunning second later in the game. Anderson Talisca also scored a brace in that game.

The Portuguese has already scored 11 goals and has provided two assists in 11 matches since joining the Saudi Arabian club as a free agent.

Fans are anticipating a masterclass from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. One fan wrote:

"5 goals tonight from the GOAT."

Another claimed:

"Ronaldo Masterclass."

Al-Nassr trail Al-Ittihad by one point heading into the clash against Al-Feiha. Garcia's team have 52 points from 22 league matches so far this campaign. Al-Feiha are 10th with 24 points from 21 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as 38-year-old Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr for their SPL away clash against Al-Feiha:

Al-Nassr CEO recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia was a monumental deal for Asian football as he is the most decorated footballer to play in the continent.

Al-Nassr's CEO Ahmed Alghamdi recently emphasized the massive nature of the deal. He told Ariyadhiah:

"(Cristiano Ronaldo's signing is) a historic deal and the evidence of the great renaissance we are experiencing, and the unlimited support of the wise leadership. And it's still echoing all over the world. It will have a great positive impact on the country's image externally and will show the world the extent of our country's progress and civilization."

Ronaldo's move to Saudi has given the country incredible exposure. The league is now broadcast in almost 143 countries across the globe. The prospect of such popularity was unthinkable even last year.

Poll : 0 votes