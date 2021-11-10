5 most influential Real Madrid signings of the 21st century

Real Madrid are arguably one of the biggest football clubs today, and this is a position they've consolidated for decades. Their influence is far-reaching and spans across every habitable continent in the world. Los Blancos' dominance in European football has been massive for decades.

Much of that dominance has been due to their business in the transfer market, with Real Madrid often spending big to retain their status. While some signings have been shrewd, Florentino Perez's Galacticos policy ensured that money was massively spent to recruit world-class players.

Perez popularized the Galacticos ideology during his first presidency. However, the origins of bringing world-class stars to the Bernabeu can be traced back to the 1950s. Real Madrid notably signed players like Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Francisco Gento and Jose Santamaria at the time.

In the 21st century, the club have seen their fair share of galacticos. Real Madrid have efficiently assembled a star-studded squad, but not all signings have been influential for the club. Players like Eden Hazard have struggled to hold on to their world-class status, essentially incurring financial losses for Los Blancos.

So without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most influential signings at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 21st century:

#5 Luka Modric

Luka Modric has been incredible for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid splashed €34 million to snatch Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. Modric initially struggled to perform, eventually being labeled the worst signing of the season. However, it was just a temporary setback for the Croatian, who quickly developed into one of the most significant midfielders in the world.

Modric has aided Los Blancos in their pursuit of continental domination, winning 16 trophies along the way, including three back-to-back Champions League titles. With his brilliant performances in midfield, Modric also broke the Ballon d'Or duopoly established by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Croatian won the award in 2018 after leading Croatia to the FIFA World Cup final and winning the Champions League with Real Madrid.

#4 Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos (right) won multiple titles during his stint with Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos is perhaps one of Real Madrid's greatest ever signings. Joining the club in 2005 from Sevilla on a record €27 million fee, the talisman grew to become the undisputed best defender in the world for over a decade.

Although Ramos now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, the former Real Madrid leader led Los Blancos through one of their most successful eras.

Ramos has unsurprisingly won every major trophy with Real Madrid, including multiple Champions League titles and La Liga trophies. The centre-back played 671 games for Real Madrid and scored 101 goals before moving to Paris. Ramos will always be a legend in the eyes of Madridistas.

