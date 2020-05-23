Manchester United players in a picture during their session, while social distancing (Picture: Sportskeeda)

As EPL clubs continue to step up preparations ahead of next month's proposed Premier League restart, more sides have begun socially distant small group training sessions today.

EPL defending champions Manchester City were in action for the first time since mid-March, while Arsenal and Norwich also featured among the league's final teams to resume training.

The UK's Project Restart took another step forward with the introduction of small-sided group training sessions for the first time since top-flight football was suspended ten weeks ago.

READ: Chelsea reveal exclusive video as players return to group training

Current EPL leaders Liverpool and fellow giants Manchester United are among those who have excited fans with various photo galleries showing their stars in action once more.

Clubs have also done interviews with players and managers as they describe their experiences during an unprecedented time where there's still no confirmed resumption date.

With that all in mind, here's an observation from the day's most interesting pictures:

EPL star N'Golo Kante still missing as Chelsea continue

As reported earlier this week, Chelsea have given star midfielder N'Golo Kante permission to miss their training sessions, over the World Cup winner's COVID-19 fears.

He was pictured doing cardio work sporting a new hairstyle last week, but with the introduction of group training, his safety fears have intensified.

Advertisement

It's why the Blues have focused on the return of injury-prone midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek among other players in their latest updates on social media and their club website.

Aubameyang, Lacazette all smiles as Arsenal resume

Arsenal strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are among the Gunners players who have been pictured in action today, all smiles.

It's sure to have given anxious supporters a morale boost, particularly given the speculation surrounding top goalscorer Aubameyang's future in recent months.

Both players have been linked with summer moves if Arsenal fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, which looks a real possibility given their inconsistent league form.

Forgotten man Lallana with point to prove at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum have done interviews recently as EPL leaders Liverpool turn their attentions towards lifting their first league title in 30 years.

However, it's fellow midfielder Adam Lallana - sporting a new haircut - who will feel most uncomfortable about the current situation.

The 32-year-old's deal expires this summer, he only has three EPL starts in 2019-20 and played sporadically before March's suspension. Time is running out, if the pla wants to earn a one-year extension with the champions elect.

Nothing but smiles at Melwood 😃❤️ pic.twitter.com/HeUUSIMLX4 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 22, 2020

Injury-free Rashford hungry to make up for lost time

Marcus Rashford will be keen to make up for lost time after injury, having been pictured doing a series of exercises as the England international regains his sharpness.

The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the 22-year-old an extended opportunity to recover from back and hip injuries which saw him miss big EPL games from mid-January onwards.

Lamela determined to make lasting Mourinho impression

Last but not least, winger Erik Lamela will also be desperate to make up for lost time under a new manager in Jose Mourinho who doesn't yet know his strongest Tottenham team.

Lamela, sporting a fresh white-coloured haircut, created two assists in successive EPL games before the enforced break, but has only started three league games under Jose.

Time will tell whether he can assert his credentials as a bonafide EPL starter under Mourinho, but he's not alone in wanting to impress - midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has featured in pictures, much to the delight of Spurs fans.