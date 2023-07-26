5 MLS records Lionel Messi could break this season after sparkling Inter Miami start

Lionel Messi has gotten off to a flying start to life as an Inter Miami player. The Argentina captain has scored three goals and provided one assist in two Leagues Cup games for his new club.

Messi hasn't even played two full games yet, but his numbers are booming already. He could break several records in his first season in US football. Here, we take a look at the top five:

Messi is only 27 goals away from becoming Inter Miami's all-time top scorer by surpassing his former international teammate Gonzalo Higuain. The former Argentina international scored 29 goals for the club in three seasons.

Lionel Messi could also become the top goalscorer in an MLS season. The record is held by Carlos Vela, who netted 34 times for LAFC in 2019. Inter Miami resume their MLS campaign on August 21 against Charlotte FC, and Messi will have one eye on the record.

Messi could also break the record for the most assists in a season by breaking Carlos Valderrama's tally of 26. The Colombian achieved those numbers in 2020 while playing for Tampa Bay Mutiny.

Lionel Messi could also become the highest free-kick scorer in the MLS. Sebastian Giovinco is the current holder with 13 free-kicks since joining the league in 2015.

With Messi and Sergio Busquets in their ranks, Inter Miami have already shown significant improvements. The MLS side will break the record for most wins in a row if they pick up 16 consecutive wins, breaking LA Galaxy's previous mark.

What Atlanta United coach said about facing Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi made his first Inter Miami start against Atlanta United in a Leagues Cup clash on Tuesday (July 25). He marked the occasion with a brace and an assist as Inter won 4-0 for their second Leagues Cup win in as many games.

Robert Taylor also bagged a brace, with Messi assisting one of his goals. Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda reflected on the experience of facing Messi, telling Argentine outlet JS:

“We had some chances to change the course of the game, but we couldn’t take advantage of them. We struggled and made mistakes that you can’t allow against a player like Lionel Messi.”

Since Messi's arrival, Inter Miami have won two consecutive games.. Considering their dismal form before the Argentina captain's arrival - 28th in the 29-team MLS - Messi is already making his impact at the MLS club.