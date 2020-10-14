The 2019-20 season was one of rejuvenation for Manchester United. In his first full season as manager of the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spearheaded Manchester United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the semi-finals of three cup competitions.

Most football pundits were, however, quite sceptical about Manchester United, due to their failure to win a trophy after making it to the last four of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the Europa League.

Manchester United fans were hoping to enter the 2020-21 season filled with hope and positivity but were left utterly disappointed and disgusted due to the club's failure to make any notable signings.

The club hierarchy failed to bring in any of Solskjaer's top targets but managed to complete deadline day deals for Facundo Pellistri, Amad Diallo, Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles, players who were alternatives at best.

Manchester United fans' misery has further intensified after their horrendous start to the Premier League campaign, which has seen the Red Devils lose two out of their opening three games.

Reports suggest Ed Woodward will have no hesitation firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if Manchester United's season continues to implode

It seems harsh to blame the manager for the club's failure to sign players, but a Manchester United manager is expected to deliver wins regardless of the situation. Solskjaer, in recent weeks, has seemed lost and bereft of ideas, which has led many to believe that the sack may not be far away for the Norwegian.

On that note we will take a look at 5 potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

#5 Mauricio Pochettino

Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham Hotspur: Group B - UEFA Champions League

The name Mauricio Pochettino is one that has been echoed throughout Old Trafford for some time now. The Argentine tactician began his managerial career in England as manager of Southampton after three fruitful years at Espanyol. Pochettino led the team to an eighth-place finish, their highest league position in the top-flight since the 2002–03 season.

His success at Southampton caught the eyes of Tottenham Hotspur, whom he joined in the summer of 2014. In his five years in North London, Pochettino converted the Lilywhites club from top-four aspirants to potential title contenders and even led them to their first-ever Champions League final.

Pochettino was, however, sacked at the beginning of the 2019-20 season after a poor run of results left then languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, he impressed one and all during his time at Tottenham with his tactical knowledge. The Argentine is currently unemployed and is in search of a project that suits his ambitions.

Manchester United have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino over replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Mirror 🔴 pic.twitter.com/bsFpl37Tn9 — Goal (@goal) October 5, 2020

At Manchester United, Pochettino will be provided with the funds he requires to challenge for trophies. The 48-year-old would be a good fit for Manchester United because he has six years of experience as a Premier League manager and continuously lead Tottenham to the latter stages of the Champions League.