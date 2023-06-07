5 reasons why Lionel Messi chose Inter Miami over Al-Hilal 

Emerging reports suggest Lionel Messi's eyes are set firmly on Inter Miami, dismissing the allure of a Barcelona return and a wealthy Al-Hilal offer. As his Paris Saint-Germain contract nears its end, Inter Miami has emerged as the anticipated victor in the race for Messi's signature.

The 35-year-old legend's future has been under the microscope ever since the French club confirmed his impending departure prior to their last Ligue 1 match of the season. Many assumed he would return to his former stomping grounds at Camp Nou, where he is considered a legend, and his father Jorge claimed it was Messi's preference.

However, with no bids from Barcelona, the mercurial playmaker has had to turn towards the other two options facing him. Al-Hilal's offer might have seen him become €300 million richer within a year, but he opted for an MLS move instead. Here are five reasons why Lionel Messi chose Inter Miami over Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia.

#5 Miami has appeal for the Messi family

Lionel Messi

The irresistible appeal of South Florida seems to have captivated Messi. Miami's thriving Argentine community and forthcoming national soccer training centre certainly made it an attractive proposition.

The allure of American market giants, such as Apple and its Messi documentary, play a significant role. Miami also provides Messi and his family with investment opportunities at the intersection of soccer and technology, According to Yahoo, the family already launched a holding company in Silicon Valley in 2022.

By stark contrast, Saudi Arabia's stricter rules for women and accusations of sports-washing human rights abuses might have deterred Messi from accepting Al-Hilal's lucrative deal.

#4 MLS as a marketing mecca for Lionel Messi

Apple's decade-long partnership with MLS, and a potential deal that gives Messi a slice of the Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass revenue, is undoubtedly enticing. According to GOAL, the deal taking Messi to Inter Miami includes added revenue and provides a working relationship with Apple.

With the next World Cup set to take place in the USA, Apple's deal with Lionel Messi could potentially see him become the face of the MLS during the World Cup. Added to Adidas's long-standing relationship with Messi since 2006 and their willingness to share profits, Messi's face on the MLS could spell a windfall.

Such major marketing arrangements were not reportedly mentioned in Al-Hilal's proposal to the forward.

#3 Messi could own stake in MLS team Inter Miami

FC Cincinnati v Inter Miami CF

Should Messi ink the deal with Miami, he could also be handed an option to own a percentage of an MLS team post-retirement. This is a deal reminiscent of what David Beckham was offered in 2007, which has seen him own a club.

This could even provide Messi with an opportunity to acquire a stake in Inter Miami, raising the profile of soccer in the United States even further. Al-Hilal, on the other hand, did not appear to extend a similar offer. Aside from the massive contract they offered, an ownership stake may have been out of the question.

#2 Lionel Messi's real estate rumble in Miami

Shifting from the Champions League to Inter Miami isn't just about changing jerseys for Messi. It also includes settling comfortably into his luxury Miami residence.

Messi's Miami property portfolio includes a multi-million-pound beach apartment and an entire floor at a luxury tower only 10 blocks apart, according to TalkSPORT. This move could facilitate more real estate acquisitions, a prospect not obvious or present with the Saudi club.

#1 A potential Inter Miami-Barcelona Loophole for Lionel Messi

An intriguing twist to Lionel Messi's MLS tale is the suggestion that the forward could be signed by Inter Miami on a free transfer and subsequently loaned back to his beloved Barcelona. This complex move could circumvent Barcelona's financial conundrums and offer a viable path back to Catalonia.

A strategy like this did not seem to be on Al-Hilal's agenda, as the club are not wont to pay a massive wage, only to let their star forward leave on loan.

