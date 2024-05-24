5 most valuable clubs in world football (Ranked)

Modern times have seen football evolve from just results on the pitch into massive economic enterprises on stock markets. Once upon a time, clubs were simply clubs. They built up teams and improved their players who, in turn, worked towards competing for trophies and playing attractively to make their fans happy.

Now, clubs are global brands. After Paris Saint-Germain paid €222 million to activate Neymar's release clause at Barcelona in the summer of 2017, it was clear that players were brands as well.

Football clubs now have massive fanbases that crisscross the world - 450 million people watched the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan last season. When we include multi-billion dollar broadcasting deals, multi-million dollar sponsorship contracts, and more, the importance of financial value for football clubs cannot be ignored.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable football clubs in the world (via Forbes):

#5 Manchester City - $5.1 billion

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester City are understandably one of the biggest clubs in the world. Their valuation of $5.1 billion is hardly any surprise, thanks to the impressive rise they've enjoyed over the last decade under manager Pep Guardiola.

He has led them to win 17 trophies, including the UEFA Champions League. The Cityzens have also dominated England with four Premier League titles in a row.

#4 Liverpool - $5.37 billion

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Much like Pep Guardiola has done for City, Jurgen Klopp has been a big reason for Liverpool's rising stock. The Merseysiders are a large, historic club, with different decades of varying success over the last century.

However, Klopp helped to rejuvenate the club with an intense brand of attacking football. The German manager has left Anfield now, but he'll be remembered with fond memories.

#3 Barcelona - $5.6 billion

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona have had their fair share of massive challenges in recent years, especially as they have dwindled financially. President Joan Laporta and the board are working to improve the club's revenue and profit while improving their quality on the pitch.

It has not been an easy task, as they ended this season trophyless, but Barca's brand and legacy will keep the club valued as a European juggernaut.

#2 Manchester United - $6.55 billion

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final

Manchester United have always been a big club with a massive worldwide following. However, their new valuation can be traced to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's decision to buy 27.7 percent of the club's shares, marking the entire stock value at an impressive $6.5 billion.

The Red Devils are not having their best season yet, as they could end it trophyless if they lose the FA Cup final.

#1 Real Madrid - $6.6 billion

Real Madrid Celebrate Winning La Liga Santander

There aren't many massive clubs owned entirely by fans, making Real Madrid a rarity on this list, alongside Barcelona. But while their Catalan rivals are struggling with an operating income in the minus, Los Blancos are first on the list for the third consecutive year.

The football on the pitch has been exciting, with Madrid winning La Liga, while on the verge of their 15th Champions League trophy.