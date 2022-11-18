5 worst kits at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away, and 32 nations will look to impress and potentially achieve glory.

They will do so, having been handed kits from manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas, and Puma.

But which kits will not be easy on the eye in Qatar?

Lets take a look at the five jerseys that may have you scratching your head as to how they made it past creative:

5 - Portugal (Away)

The Portuguese look strangled by this number

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his style on and off the pitch, but not even the Manchester United striker can make this peculiar Nike kit work.

Portugal's dominant red and green colors of their flag hug the center of the shirt like a bandage.

The player's number is then stuck with a stamp in the far corner of the flag's line.

Hopefully, that's not a bad omen for how their players will fare at the tournament in Qatar.

The dark blue shorts don't offer much help either.

4 - Canada (Home)

Nothing out of the ordinary for Canada

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David are excited to participate in their first World Cup.

The Canucks head into their first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament and will wear Nike's boring and uninspiring effort.

This is a template you find for many teams in the lower leagues of European football don - no feast for the eyes.

3 - England (Home)

Kane might need a shoulder to cry on

It wouldn't be a FIFA World Cup without one of England's kits being bland.

This effort (or lack of) from Nike looks more like the type of replica shirt you pick up from a market stool while on a sunny holiday.

A blue wave ascends on the shoulder, which could represent the Three Lions diving out of the competition.

If you remember the brilliant kits that the Three Lions have donned over the years, from the 1998 collar to the 1982 stripes, it's one to forget.

A closer look at the #ThreeLions' new @nikefootball home and away kits!

2 - Switzerland (Away)

Good luck to the Swiss evading any snipers

This kit is for you if you're doing target practice in your back garden.

An odd horizontal bar sits in the shirt's center, containing the player's number, the Swiss badge, and the Puma logo.

It resembles the type of kit you conjure up while making a team in EA Sports FIFA video game.

Their home kit isn't much better either...but at least Ghana, Senegal, Uruguay, and Serbia all have similar away kit designs.

#1 France (Away) - The worst 2022 FIFA World Cup kit

A sorry sight for the French

Did anybody tell the French they were heading into the FIFA World Cup as the reigning champions?

Their away kit for this year's tournament will have your Grandma thinking you've stolen her curtains.

It's an awful effort from Les Bleus, with weird sketches of iconic moments and landmarks of the country littered across the top.

Nike... an A for creativity but an F for the final result.

