"50 million euros is not enough" - Liverpool and Arsenal linked star's agent makes claim about client's transfer fee

Reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Malcom is reportedly going to cost far more than €50 million, according to the player's agent Paulo Barbosa.

Foot Mercato have reported that an unnamed Saudi Pro League club has approached the player. Interest in Malcom is not limited to Saudi Arabia, though.

Several Premier League clubs are also said to be admirers of the player. Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Liverpool are all reported to want to bring the winger over to the Premier League (via HITC).

Speaking about the Saudi rumours, Babosa said (via RIA Novosti):

“You need to understand whether the information about Saudi Arabia is true. There is a lot of misinformation about this country. If there really is an offer, the club and the player must decide for themselves."

However, a move to either Liverpool or Arsenal for the 26-year-old would mean immense competition for playing time. At the Emirates, Malcom will have to compete with Bukayo Saka for a place on the right-hand side. The Gunners have wide options in Reiss Nelson, Marquinhos, and Leandro Trossard as well.

Similarly, Mohamed Salah occupies Malcom's favoured right-wing position at Liverpool.

Regardless, the Brazil international has impressed recently and could play second fiddle to some of the better wingers at top Premier League clubs.

Malcom scored 26 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions last season for Zenit. He also helped his side win the Premier Liga title. Since he arrived at the club in 2019 from Barcelona, Malcom has won the trophy on four occasions.

Malcom's contract with Zenit expires in 2027.

Sambi Lokonga pulls out of Arsenal's travels to Germany due to injury

Albert Sambi Lokonga has shared via Instagram that he pulled out of Arsenal's travels to Germany due to a muscle injury.

The midfielder has also been rumoured to leave the Gunners this summer. He has been linked with a move to Burnley, who were promoted from the Championship last season (via Mirror).

Having made just made two starts for the Gunners in the first half of the Premier League season, the Belgium international was sent on loan to Crystal Palace. However, the 23-year-old midfielder was unable to cement his position with the Eagles.

He started just six games in the second half of last year's Premier League campaign. The player has stated that he is in search of game time, and a move is certainly on the cards.

