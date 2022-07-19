"€50m?! Uff..." - Ex-Real Madrid striker delivers verdict on Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona move

Gonzalo Higuain was shocked to find out that Barcelona paid €50 million to sign Robert Lewandowski. However, he backed the Polish striker to do well at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona earlier this week after the club finally agreed on a deal with Bayern Munich. The forward chose to join the Catalan side despite interest from PSG and Chelsea.

While speaking with Catalunya Radio, Higuain was quizzed about the Polish star's move to Camp Nou. He initially thought it was a free transfer but was told that the move cost €50 million. He was quoted by MARCA as saying:

"Forgive my ignorance, Barçelona signed Lewandowski for free, didn't they? €50m?! Uff... surely he will be a great signing if Barçelona paid that amount."

Robert Lewandowski and Joao Laporta on Barcelona move

Robert Lewandowski spoke about his move to Barcelona and admitted that he had spoken to Xavi ahead of the switch. He added that he was happy with the talks, and that helped him make a decision.

He told Barcelona's official channel (via The Guardian):

"I was speaking with Xavi and from the beginning I know [what's been on his] mind, his ideas. It was easy for me to decide to come to Barçelona because I'm the guy who wants to play, who wants to win, and I think that with Xavi it's very possible. He knows exactly how to coach Barçelona because he was an amazing player and now he's also a very good coach. He has an amazing future and I want to be a part of this as well."

Joao Laporta also commented on the move, and told TUDN:

"Lewandowski signed for €45M + €5M in variables. We have to thank him because he pressured Bayern to move to Barçelona when PSG & Chelsea were interested in him. We have to thank Lewa because he is receiving less than what PSG or Chelsea offered. Every top team has a 'killer' striker up top. Now, we have secured that too. I know that Culés are very happy with the signing of Lewandowski."

Bayern Munich are yet to sign a replacement for Lewandowski.

