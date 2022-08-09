£51 million-rated midfielder waiting for Liverpool to make a move amid interest from Wolves: Reports

Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes is keen on a transfer to Liverpool and is prepared to wait for them to launch an official bid. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) have made no secret of their interest in the midfielder and want to add him to their ranks.

However, the West Midlands club will feel hard done by a report from Correio de Manha (via Empire of the Kop) which suggests that Nunes has no interest in moving to Molineux.

His heart seems sold on a move to Liverpool, and the Portuguese is reportedly even willing to wait another year to earn a transfer to Anfield.

The Sporting sensation is an all-rounder who can adjust his style of play according to the demands of the team and the situation. He can push forward with the ball and create the odd chance or sit ahead of the backline to perform his defensive duties diligently.

Nunes also has the ability to dictate the pace of the game, and his dribbling skills allow him to hold on to the possession and help keep the momentum with his team. He's the kind of player who is comfortable under the opposition's press and can allow the team to break it.

Liverpool currently have a few injuries in their midfield department and could be compelled to make a move for the 23-year-old this summer. His profile is very similar to that of Thiago Alcantara, only younger and hence more athletic and dynamic.

The Spaniard suffered a hamstring injury in the first game of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign as the Reds drew 2-2 with Fulham and will not play for at least six weeks.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones are already sidelined with injuries. If Liverpool see Nunes as a long-term option, then swooping in for him this summer wouldn't be such a bad option.

Perhaps with Jordan Henderson and James Milner in their thirties, he will get enough chances to get accustomed to Liverpool's style and tempo. His market value is currently £31.50 million (via Transfermarkt), but Sporting is understood to have kept his asking price slightly upwards of £50 million.

In the last three seasons, he has made 99 appearances for them, contributing seven goals and eight assists. In the only match played so far this season, Nunes provided an assist as Sporting drew 3-3 against SC Braga.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright criticizes Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Gunners legend Ian Wright was left unimpressed by Jurgen Klopp's comments after his team's 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage in their Premier League opener.

The retired England international believes that Marco Silva's team deserved credit for their display and perhaps Klopp could have appreciated them rather than making it all about the Reds' squad.

He said, via HITC:

“I would have preferred if Jurgen Klopp said ‘you know what, that’s what you are going to expect, it’s a Championship team coming up. For Jurgen Klopp to say ‘the attitude of his players wasn’t right’."

Wright added:

"I thought that was really, really disrespectful. They (Fulham) didn’t do anything other than work Liverpool in every single aspect of that game. Every single one.”

