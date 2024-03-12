"€70 million could have been invested in some real talent" – Journalist says ex-Barcelona attacker is 'thousand times better' than Raphinha

SPORT reporter David Bernabeu Reverter has claimed that Villarreal attacker Ilias Akhomach is better than Barcelona forward Raphinha, ruing the Catalans' decision to sign the Brazilian in the process.

Raphinha, who was reportedly linked with Chelsea and Arsenal in 2022, joined the Blaugrana from Leeds United in a potential €70 million move ahead of last season. The 27-year-old has helped his club lift a La Liga title and a Supercopa de Espana trophy since arriving.

A 19-cap Brazil international, Raphinha has received flak for his outings of late. He has started 16 of his 26 appearances across competitions this season, contributing five goals and eight assists along the way.

Expand Tweet

Taking to X, Bernabeu Reverter shared his honest thoughts on Raphinha's spell at Barcelona so far. He suggested that retaining Akhomach would have been a better financial decision, writing:

"Ilias Akhomach. A thousand times better than Raphinha. And from La Masia. No transfer fee. And the €70 million could have been invested in some real talent. Another mistake..."

Akhomach, 19, left his boyhood club on a free switch to join Villarreal last July. He has bagged three goals and laid out five assists in 31 matches, including 19 starts, across all competitions for his club so far.

Expand Tweet

Before joining the Yellow Submarine, the Moroccan winger featured in three senior games for Barcelona. He found the back of the net four times in 42 matches for the Blaugrana's 'B' team in the last three terms.

Xavi Hernandez says Napoli star Stanislav Lobotka would be perfect fit for Barcelona

Ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg tie this Tuesday, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez was asked which Napoli player he liked the most. He replied (h/t Football Espana):

"[It's] difficult [to say]. I would say Lobotka. I like him a lot, the way he builds from the back and doesn't lose the ball. I would like to see him in a club like Barça, I think he has the quality to play for a club like Barcelona, I think he makes the difference for Napoli."

Lobotka, 29, has emerged as a vital first-team starter for Napoli since arriving from Celta Vigo for €21 million in January 2020. He has helped his current team lift one Serie A title and a Coppa Italia crown so far.

A right-footed ball-winning midfielder, the 52-cap Slovakia international has played for Napoli 152 times across competitions. He has scored two goals and registered as many assists for Francesco Calzona's side.