74-year-old woman left 'shaken and confused' after car crash with Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford: Reports

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was involved in an unfortunate car accident with a 74-year-old woman following the Red Devils' 1-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday (September 23).

Rashford reportedly crashed his £700,000 Rolls-Royce into another vehicle driven by the abovementioned woman (via The Daily Star). The incident took place after the Manchester United players left the Carrington training ground on Saturday night.

As per the report, Rashford immediately checked on the elderly lady's wellbeing following the accident. Both were unharmed but the latter was reportedly shocked by it.

The woman did not wish to be taken to a hospital following the crash. A source quoted by the Sun addressed the incident, saying:

“The woman was on her way home from baby­sitting her grand-daughter. She’s a cautious, careful driver and even more so when it’s raining — which it was. The impact caused the airbags to go off. She was very, very shaken and confused. She’s not a football fan and didn’t have any idea who Marcus Rashford is."

Another added:

"Modern vehicles are incredibly robust, and that helped to protect Marcus. He got out of the car unassisted and his first thought was for the woman motorist to make sure that she was not hurt."

Manchester United's only goalscorer on the night, Bruno Fernandes, reportedly stopped by to ensure both parties were alright. Luckily enough, neither faced any issues.

"We did a lot of work off the field"- Marcus Rashford on working with Manchester United's new signing Rasmus Hojlund

Marcus Rashford (via Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford shed light on his off-field work with new signing Rasmus Hojlund to better understand the Denmark international's approach.

The pair have featured in four matches together since Hojlund completed a £72 million move to Old Trafford this summer. Speaking to MUTV, Rashford said (via Goal):

"We spoke [with Hojlund]. We did a lot of work off the field, probably without the staff knowing. I want to understand his game and he wants to understand mine as quickly as possible."

The duo have already managed a joint goal contribution, with Rashford assisting Hojlund's first Manchester United strike in their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on September 20 in the UEFA Champions League.