8 players likely to miss PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool clash in UEFA Champions League: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly likely to miss three players while PSV Eindhoven could be without five stars in the UEFA Champions League match at Philips Stadion on Wednesday (January 29).

The Reds have secured a spot in the last-16 stage of the UEFA Champions League with seven wins in seven league phase outings. They have scored 15 goals and conceded just two in the competition so far.

But, according to DaveOCKOP, Liverpool could miss Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, and Curtis Jones in their final Champions League league phase match. Jota is nursing a muscle injury, Gomez is recovering from a hamstring issue, and Jones is deemed a doubt owing to a minor knock.

On the other hand, PSV are likely to miss Ivan Perisic as the winger is ineligible for Champions League outings. Malik Tillman and Couhaib Driouech are both sidelined with ankle problems, Adamo Nagalo is nursing a shoulder injury, and Sergino Dest is recovering from a knee issue.

Liverpool backed for European success

Former Bayern Munich and Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has named Arne Slot's side as his favourites to win the UEFA Champions League trophy this season. He told German website Sport Bild (h/t Metro):

"Judging by their performances so far, Real Madrid are not my top favourite. That would be Liverpool, who are currently dominating the Champions League. I was positively surprised by how Arne Slot managed the transition after the Jurgen Klopp era came to an end."

Ballack, who never managed to win the Champions League, added:

"It is always twice as difficult when you follow greats like [Jurgen] Klopp or somebody like Jose Mourinho at my former club Chelsea, who achieved something unique. I see Atalanta as the secret favourite. They have a clear plan offensively and defensively and dominated Bayer Leverkusen in last year's Europa League final."

Backing Bayern to reach the Champions League final, Ballack remarked:

"I can see that the team have improved under Vincent Kompany compared to the previous season. He's got them going with his style of play, with aggressive and offensive football after a few adjustments in defence. There is not a lot of competition with five or six outstanding teams so the final is absolutely doable for Bayern, especially if Jamal Musiala continues to play well."

Liverpool are atop the Champions League standings with 21 points from seven outings, while their upcoming opponents are 19th with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Serie A side Atalanta are in seventh place with 14 points from seven games, while the Bavarians are in 15th place with 12 points now.

