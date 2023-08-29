"850 will have to come another day", "TV off bye" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo gets subbed out after scoring brace for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab

Fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo starring with a brace in Al-Nassr's 4-0 Saudi Pro League win over Al-Shahab on Tuesday (August 29) before being subbed off.

Following their impressive 5-0 win at Al-Fateh three days ago for their first league win of the season, Al-Alami were on fire against Shahab. The 38-year-old Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot in the 13th minute to fire the hosts in front.

Five minutes later, Ronaldo thought he had a second on the night, but his effort was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up. The Portuguese wouldn't be denied for long, though, as he converted another spot-kick in the 38th minute. Sadio Mane scored three minutes from time as Al-Nassr ended the half firmly on the ascendancy.

Al-Nassr had a third penalty on the night, in the 63rd minute. Ronaldo, on 849 career goals, though, offered the chance to his teammate Ghareeb, but the opportunity went begging. Five minutes later, another Ronaldo goal was disallowed, this time due to offside.

The hosts scored their fourth goal 10 minutes from time. Sultan Al-Ghannaam put the result beyond doubt before Ronaldo was hauled off. Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted to the Portugal captain's exploits, with one tweeting:

"850 will have to come another day."

Another chimed in:

"TV off bye"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With the win, Al-Nassr moved to eighth in the standings, six points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's breakup of goals for club and country

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time. Since making his club breakthrough with Sporting CP in the 2002-03 season, he has been a prolific scorer for club and country.

His tally of 849 goals is the most by any male player in the game's history. The tally comprises 450 strikes for Real Madrid, 145 in two stints for Manchester United, 123 for Portugal, 101 for Juventus, 25 for Al-Nassr, and 5 for Sporting.

Eleven of his goals for Al-Nassr have come this season - six in the Arab Club Champions Cup and five in the Saudi Pro League. He netted 14 times across competitions last season since arriving in December.