9 Liverpool first team players set to miss crucial Premier League clash against Manchester United

Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Monday, August 22 but Jurgen Klopp will have a much depleted squad at his disposal.

The Reds have as many as eight absentees due to various injuries. Meanwhile, new signing Darwin Nunez will serve his suspension after collecting a red card against Crystal Palace.

Both the English giants have had a far from ideal start to their 2022-23 Premier League campaign and are already trailing their top-six opponents. Liverpool have drawn both their matches so far and sit 12th with two points. Manchester United, meanwhile, are rock bottom in the division and have failed to collect a point.

Although Erik ten Hag's men will not be facing a full strength Reds squad, their chances of taking any points from the game look slim. While Liverpool did not manage to win any of their two games, their performances were still quite superior and dominant.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have looked timid and disjointed on the pitch and their confidence is quite low, especially after the 4-0 thrashing by Brentford.

Klopp's men will fancy securing their first win of the Premier League season at Old Trafford despite missing nine first-team stars.

They will miss Thaigo Alcantara, Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate, Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay and Darwin Nunez.

The good news is that Liverpool will not be without a proper centre-forward, something the Reds faithful feared when Nunez was sent off. Roberto Firmino is fit again after missing the home game against Palace and will likely start at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian will have a chance to strengthen his claim for a starting berth in Nunez's absence. The Uruguayan will miss the next three games after he was sent off for a headbutt on Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Manchester United boss seriously considering about dropping his captain against Liverpool

The Manchester Evening News (MEN) reported that Erik ten Hag is considering dropping captain Harry Maguire against the Reds.

The Dutchman is facing the scary prospect of losing three consecutive games in the Premier League and is looking to ring in some changes to the starting XI.

MEN's Samuel Luckhurst suggests that Raphael Varane will be restored to the starting line-up and will be paired with new signing Lisandro Martinez.

Meanwhile, Manchester United players want Ten Hag to employ a pragmatic approach against Liverpool and ditch his tactics.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp's men defeated the Red Devils 5-0 at Old Trafford and later followed it up with a 4-0 win at Anfield. Maybe playing a defensive and pragmatic game is the most sensible thing to do right now.

