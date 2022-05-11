9 players set to miss Barcelona's important clash with Getafe

Barcelona will have their task out in their final away match of the La Liga season against Getafe as they're set to be without nine players for the clash.

The Catalans strengthened their position in second place following a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo on Tuesday, but saw their injury woes deepen after the match.

Ronald Araujo went off in an ambulance after suffering a concussion due to a nasty clash of heads with Gavi.

He's now unlikely to participate on Sunday, with Xavi also missing Gerard Pique, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Nico Gonzalez and Sergino Dest through injuries.

Pique had been nursing an adductor problem for a while now, and after playing through it, albeit with a lot of discomfort, saw his condition worsen. The injury has now sidelined him for the next clash.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronald Araújo was taken away in an ambulance after he clashed heads with Gavi. Ronald Araújo was taken away in an ambulance after he clashed heads with Gavi. https://t.co/LMot6I8GW4

Pedri has been missing in action since last month with a hamstring issue, while Gonzalez is recovering from a toe fracture.

Dest was ruled out of the season after sustaining a hamstring tear during their loss to Rayo Vallecano, having only returned from a lengthy injury layoff.

Meanwhile, Roberto hasn't played for Barcelona since October last year, first with a hamstring issue and then with a muscle injury, delaying his return.

In addition to these six players, the Blaugrana also won't be able to call upon three players - Eric Garcia, Frenkie De Jong and Jordi Alba - through suspensions after all of them were booked on Tuesday.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba will all miss Barça's next game against Getafe due to accumulation of yellow cards. #BarçaCelta | Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba will all miss Barça's next game against Getafe due to accumulation of yellow cards. #fcblive 🚨| Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba will all miss Barça's next game against Getafe due to accumulation of yellow cards. #fcblive #BarçaCelta

These are the nine players that Xavi will have to make do without for their trip to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday, leaving him with a depleted squad to choose from.

However, there is an opportunity for substitutes to come into the XI, with Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza likely to pair up in central defense, with Riqui Puig gunning for a place in midfield.

Xavi may also have to recall Alex Balde into the squad due to a lack of options at the left-back position.

Barcelona close to sealing second spot in La Liga

After last night's win, Barcelona took another step closer to sealing second place in La Liga.

They're currently seven points clear of Sevilla, who could trim the gap back to four with a win over Mallorca tonight.

If they do, the Catalans will have to win against Getafe at the weekend, but it will be interesting to see what line-up Xavi puts out with so many absentees in his squad.

Edited by Diptanil Roy