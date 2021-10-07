"£90 million is crazy money, but he has proved himself" - Manchester United urged to break the bank for 'perfect fit' Declan Rice

Former Arsenal star Nigel Winterburn has urged Manchester United to splash the cash on West Ham United star Declan Rice.

Speaking to PaddyPower (via MEN), the 57-year-old encouraged the Red Devils to sign Rice despite the Hammers' £90-million valuation of the midfielder.

Winterburn believes the Englishman has justified the massive price tag with his impressive performances for the Hammers. He said:

"£90 million is a huge amount of money for Declan Rice – it’s crazy money, but it’s a fair valuation. Rice has proved himself recently and enhanced his reputation. The time will come for him to move on, and I’d be amazed if one of the big clubs in the Premier League is not in for him straight away when they realise he’s available."

"I’m not sure about Manchester City signing him, but whether Manchester United or Chelsea want to move for him all depends on his availability and if it’s the right time for the club."

The former Arsenal defender added:

"I can see him suiting United because they’ve got an abundance of attacking talent but are often caught wide open defensively. He would be the perfect fit. Whether United have got another £90million is another matter."

Manchester United had one of their most successful transfer windows in recent history as they signed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. However, the Red Devils still lack a quality defensive midfielder.

Declan Rice has been one of the leading candidates to fill that vacant role at Manchester United. However, rivals Chelsea are also keen on signing the 22-year-old next summer.

Other central midfielders linked with a move to Old Trafford include Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

Manchester United are in dire need of a defensive midfielder after recent results

Manchester United's need for a new central midfielder has increased ever since Fred's error recently cost them all three points against Everton in the Premier League.

The Brazilian midfielder has been poor for Manchester United. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to pick him due to the team's lack of adequate backup in the defensive midfield position.

Also Read

Manchester United are the only side among the Premier League's elite clubs who do not have a proper defensive midfielder. Manchester City have Rodri and Fernandinho, Chelsea have N'Golo Kante, while Liverpool possess Fabinho.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Owen Hargreaves on Fred losing out to Gray in the build up to Everton's goal: "He’s got two cracks at it, and both [times] he loses. It can’t happen. Sir Alex wouldn’t forgive you for that, you wouldn’t have played for a month, seriously." #mufc Owen Hargreaves on Fred losing out to Gray in the build up to Everton's goal: "He’s got two cracks at it, and both [times] he loses. It can’t happen. Sir Alex wouldn’t forgive you for that, you wouldn’t have played for a month, seriously." #mufc

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh