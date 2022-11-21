"95% of players would agree Messi is the greatest player" – Croatia star makes emphatic claim but snubs Argentina while predicting 2022 FIFA World Cup winners

Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric has claimed that he is set to cheer for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to his admiration for Lionel Messi. However, he has tipped Brazil to lift the trophy.

Messi, 35, is set to captain Argentina in the ongoing quadrennial tournament in his fifth and final appearance. After helping his side lift the Copa America trophy last year, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace is now on a mission to end their 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

Operating in a creative role under PSG boss Christophe Galtier, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has recently found a new lease on life. He is set to head into this month's FIFA World Cup on the back of 26 goal involvements in 19 appearances for the Parisians this campaign.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Kramaric lavished praise on Messi before predicting Brazil to lift a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup crown in Qatar. He said (via Reuters):

"I think 95% of players would agree Messi is the greatest player to ever play this game. I don't think we'll see a player like him again. So, I'm cheering in that regard for Argentina, but I think Brazil will win."

Brazil are considered one of the potential winners of the quadrennial tournament. With a world-class squad at his disposal, Selecao boss Tite is aiming to guide his team to become the first non-European team to lift the prestigious trophy since their triumph in 2002.

While Brazil are scheduled to open its campaign in Group G against Serbia on Thursday (24 November), Argentina are set to lock horns with Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener two days earlier.

Lionel Messi and Neymar tipped to win 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award

During a recent interaction on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and Manchester United great Gary Neville offered their predictions for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The former sided with Argentina and Lionel Messi to lift both the much-coveted trophy and the Golden Ball award. Meanwhile, the latter opted for Brazil and Neymar.

Messi, who has registered six goals and five assists in 19 FIFA World Cup games, is set to lead his team's charge for their third trophy in the space of 16 months. Earlier, Argentina lifted both the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions trophies.

Neymar, on the other hand, is set to lead Brazil from the front in the Middle East. He is on a quest to guide his team to their sixth world triumph and to surpass Pele as the nation's all-time top-scorer with 77 goals. Neymar is currently on 75 goals from 121 international games.

