"950 goals?! And people still argue?!" - Manchester United legend reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo reaches milestone in Al-Nassr win

Manchester United great Patrice Evra reacted on social media after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 950th career goal. Evra wondered how people still argued about the status of the Portuguese attacker as a football legend.Al-Nassr faced Al-Hazem in a Saudi Pro League fixture on Saturday, October 25. Former Chelsea forward Joao Felix broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, courtesy of Ayman Yahya's assist. In the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo doubled Al-Nassr's lead (88'), helping the side secure a 2-0 victory.After the game, Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand shared a video of the 40-year-old's goal on social media. He captioned the post:&quot;950 Goals.&quot;Reacting to the post, Patrice Evra commented:&quot;950 goals?! And people still argue?!&quot;Evra did not add the name of any other player in his comment. However, football fans started the long-standing GOAT (greatest of all time) debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the replies.Meanwhile, now at 950 goals, the Portuguese forward is fast approaching the 1000 career goals milestone. In eight appearances this season, Ronaldo has scored seven goals and provided two assists across all competitions.Additionally, with 18 points in six matches, the Knights of Najd are in the top spot in the Saudi Pro League, looking firm title contenders.When former Manchester United captain billed a World Cup final with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as a 'Marvel movie'During an interview with State.com in August earlier this year, former Manchester United skipper Patrice Evra talked about the possibility of a FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Portugal.The former French defender dubbed the game a 'Marvel Movie', claiming that everyone would like to watch it. He said (via the GOAL):&quot;(A World Cup final with Messi and Ronaldo) would be like the last Marvel movie. Everyone would stop to watch.&quot;The Frenchman also talked about Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS). He claimed that he would love to see the two football icons clash against each other. He added:&quot;Of course (I'd like to see Ronaldo head to the MLS)! Two legends, one last dance - everyone would watch.&quot;Meanwhile, the two are currently gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.