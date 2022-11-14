"99% of Utd fans will be on the side of ETH" - Jamie Carragher says Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has handled the situation 'badly'

Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United fans will back Erik ten Hag after Cristiano Ronaldo's latest outburst. The veteran forward made scathing remarks in an interview with Piers Morgan, which is scheduled to be released later this week.

In the snippet trailer, Ronaldo is heard criticizing the club and manager Erik ten Hag. Carragher posted his response to the trailer on Twitter:

"Ronaldo: 'I don’t respect the manager.'

"Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this."

Ronaldo has scored three goals and laid down two assists in 16 games for the Red Devils this season. He scored 24 goals in 38 matches across competitions last season after joining the club from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo's comments against Manchester United managers

Speaking about Erik Ten Hag, Ronaldo said (via Mirror):

"I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you," he claimed. "If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you."

Ronaldo also criticized the club's decision to hire Ralf Rangnick, saying:

"How a club as [big] as Manchester United, after they sack Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], they bring sporting director Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach, a big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director as coach surprised not only me but the world."

Ronaldo's comments came immediately after the Premier League was paused for the World Cup break. The teams are aligned to regroup on December 19, which means the Portuguese forward could then potentially exit the club in less than two weeks, courtesy of the winter transfer market.

