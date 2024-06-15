Fans on social media have lauded Argentine legend Lionel Messi for his stellar performance against Guatemala on Friday, June 14.

La Albiceleste faced Guatemala in a friendly game before the 2024 Copa America. Guatemala took an early lead after Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez launched the ball into his net (4').

Argentina captain Lionel Messi equalized with a long-range goal in the 12th minute. Argentina then received a penalty after Nicolas Samayao tackled Messi inside the box. Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez scored the resultant spot-kick (39') to hand his side the lead.

Lautaro Martinez extended Argentina's lead in the 66th minute, scoring from Messi's assist. The world champions soon made it 4-1 in the 77th minute after Lionel Messi scored a spectacular goal, courtesy of Angel Di Maria's through pass. The Barcelona legend had a pass accuracy of 86 percent and a shot accuracy of 71 percent.

After the game, Argentina fans lavished praise on Messi. While some said that he would win his ninth Ballon d'Or award, a few affirmed that La Albiceleste would win the upcoming Copa America.

"9th Balon d or loading," a fan wrote

"What is this filth of a goal. Argentina are winning the Copa America that World Cup again!" a fan claimed.

"Leo Messi is winning Copa America and maybe a trophy for Miami. We are going for 9th one," another said.

"We now shift focus to winning Copa America," said another.

"If Argentina wins Copa he's definitely winning it," a fan added.

"Lionel Messi is still the best player in the world," a fan wrote.

"Goat for a reason," another wrote.

"Goat for reason," a fan lauded.

"Too ez for him," another fan added.

Lionel Messi names the best goalkeeper in the world currently

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has named Emiliano Martinez as the best goalkeeper in the world currently. The former Arsenal shot-stopper played a crucial role in Argentina's success at the 2021 Copa America and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Martinez put in a stellar performance against the Netherlands in the penalty shootout victory in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup. However, the Aston Villa star's extra-time save to deny Randal Kolo Muani in the FIFA World Cup final against France became one of the highlights of the tournament in Qatar.

Lionel Messi told Martin Arevalo (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Dibu Martinez is the best goalkeeper in the world."

Messi's Argentina will start their 2024 Copa America campaign against Canada on Thursday (June 20). Later, La Albiceleste will take on Chile on June 25 and Peru on June 29.

