"A 70% chance" - Pundit tips Lionel Messi to break unbelievable MLS record for Inter Miami this season

MLS pundit Matt Doyle believes Lionel Messi has a high chance of breaking his record for single-game goal-contributions this season. The Argentine great was directly responsible for six goals as his Inter Miami side claimed a 6-2 win over New York Red Bulls on Saturday (May 4).

Messi has been on the top of his game all season despite having to deal with some injury problems at the start of the campaign. The 36-year-old forward was named as the league's Player of the Month for April as he returned from injury with renewed vigor.

Lionel Messi made major headlines when he scored one and assisted five more, all in the second half, to help his side record a 6-2 win against New York Red Bulls. For context, the Red Bulls trounced Inter Miami 4-0 in their meeting earlier this season when Messi was out injured.

Doyle was impressed by the Argentine great, but believes he can still do more this season, placing a chance of this happening at 70%. In a chat with MLS Extratime, the pundit also claimed that with Messi, Inter Miami can score more than eight goals in a game this season.

He said:

“I think pretty strongly, there’s like a 70% chance that he breaks this record this year, that he ends a game with seven-goal contributions. I also think there’s a pretty good chance that Inter Miami break the all-time record for goals in a game, which is eight.”

Lionel Messi leads the way for goals and assists in the MLS, with 10 goals and 12 assists to his name in only eight appearances. Teammate Luis Suarez follows closely behind with 10 goals and five assists, with the pair re-enacting their deadly partnership in Florida.

Lionel Messi contract napkin goes on sale in auction

The famous paper napkin on which Lionel Messi's first-ever Barcelona contract was written, has gone on sale at an auction. The auction is being run by international auction house Bonhams until May 17, with a starting price of £220,000.

The napkin was signed on December 14, 2000 by then-Barcelona director Carles Rexach to sign the Argentine, then aged 13. Messi had impressed on trial in September, but the club were reluctant to sign him from outside Europe.

His agents Josep Maria Minguella and Horacio Gaggioli informed the director that the 13-year-old, who had returned home to Argentina, would be offered to Real Madrid. As a result, Rexach invited both men to a restaurant, where he quickly drafted the contract on a napkin, which was then signed by all three men.