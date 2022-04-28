"A backwards step in his development" - Mikael Silvestre explains why 21-year-old Arsenal player should go out on loan again

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has advised Gunners manager Mikel Arteta to send William Saliba out on loan once again next season.

Arsenal signed Saliba on a massive £27 million deal from AS Saint-Etienne in the summer of 2019.

However, the young Frenchman is yet to play a single minute for the Gunners, having been shipped out of the club on loan thrice. He has had three impressive loan spells with AS Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille so far.

However, Silvestre believes it would be in Saliba's best interest to spend another season away from north London on loan.

Silvestre thinks the 21-year-old will end up being a back-up to Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White upon his return to the Emirates from Marseille.

The former France international has claimed that Saliba's progress will be halted if he has to sit on the bench for the Gunners. He told Genting Casino (as quoted by Metro):

"If you look at Gabriel and Ben White, I think that should be the partnership for next season. If Saliba comes in, he will be a back-up. He is still young and I would be tempted to give him another year on loan so he can become even more consistent."

"He has improved on this loan, but there have been some games where he wasn’t at his best level."

"To develop and to become a big part of Arsenal for the future, if you put him on the bench after playing a full season for Marseille, that would be a backwards step in his development. They have to make a big decision on his future."

Can Arsenal afford to loan William Saliba out once again?

William Saliba is regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world right now. He has already earned two senior caps for France despite not playing a single game for Arsenal.

Saliba previously expressed his frustrations over not being given a chance to impress for the Gunners. He told TF1 (via Goal):

"To think that I would arrive, where people were expecting a lot from me, the fans were excited about me and you find yourself in the reserves, playing zero – nothing in the Europa League or the Premier League."

"I was in the squad once in the EFL Cup. It hurt me, it affected me. I don't think I left too early. When you feel ready you have to go. These things happen. I believe in myself."

If Mikel Arteta decides to loan Saliba out once again, it could be the final straw for the Frenchman.

With Atletico Madrid reportedly keen on his signature, the young player could force a move out of Arsenal if he is not given a chance next season.

Saliba has done everything he can to get an opportunity to impress for the north London club. Arteta would be doing himself a disservice if he does not give the defender a chance and lets him go.

