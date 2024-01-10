"A big advantage" – Ex-Manchester United attacker explains why Liverpool could win quadruple this season

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has claimed that Liverpool are capable of winning the quadruple in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

During a chat with British betting website Paddy Power, Saha revealed why Jurgen Klopp's outfit could lift four trophies. He opined (h/t Echo):

"It's possible for Liverpool to win the quadruple this season. They have a very good squad and have players like Luis Diaz coming back and scoring goals. They have a lot of energy and experience."

Saha, who lifted five trophies during his Manchester United spell, said:

"Mohamed Salah will be a big miss [during his Africa Cup of Nations participation], but there are players with an understanding of how to cope and adapt. They have five or six goal-scorers on the pitch who are able to adapt and understand the game, which is a big advantage for competing in many competitions."

Lauding the Reds' versatility, the ex-Manchester United forward added:

"I was impressed with what Manchester City did last year [winning the treble]. They faced some great teams and challenges, and similar to Liverpool now. When you have the right communication with your players, this is the formula to win championships."

Liverpool, who finished fifth in the league past term, are currently atop the Premier League table with 45 points from 20 matches. They are in the EFL Cup semi-finals, in the FA Cup last-32 stage, and have also progressed to the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United great offers thoughts on Dominik Szoboszlai's start to Liverpool stint

Speaking on his YouTube channel FIVE, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand opposed Liverpool fans for likening Dominik Szoboszlai to Steven Gerrard. He said (h/t TEAMtalk):

"I know everyone is hyping him, but I don't think Dominik Szoboszlai has done [as well as people are making out]. He's a good player but people are saying, 'Oh, he's the next Gerrard!' and I haven't seen that yet. I see bare of their [fans'] comments. One of my mates in my group always says it. But he is easy on the eye."

Szoboszlai, who left RB Leipzig to join the Reds for £60 million in the summer, has emerged as a crucial starter for his club this season. The 23-year-old kicked off his new club chapter on a fine note, but the Hungarian midfielder's form has dipped in the past couple of months.

So far, Szoboszlai has scored four goals and provided three assists in 26 matches across competitions for the Merseyside outfit this season.