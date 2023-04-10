"A big baby" - Roy Keane rips into Liverpool star for what he did against Arsenal

Roy Keane slammed Andrew Robertson for complaining after being elbowed in the face during Liverpool's Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday (April 9).

A strange incident took place as linesman Constantine Hatzidakis seemingly elbowed the left-back on his face. Robertson was seen complaining. While Keane acknowledged that he has never seen such an incident, he had no sympathy for Robertson.

He said that the left-back should focus more on his defending than complaining. The Irishman told Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"No, not really. But Robertson, do you know what, does he grab the linesman first? I'm not sure, but he's complaining. He should be more worried about his defending. Do you know what it is, that Robertson? I've watched him a number of times. He's a big baby. That's what he is. Just get on with the game, and concentrate on your defending. He does grab the linesman first."

Chris Sutton, meanwhile, urged the official to be suspended for his action:

"I really don’t know what he (assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis) was thinking. As far as I can see, he has to be banned. He will have to sit out a number of games. I can’t remember another incident like this. Where is the precedent set for these things?"

PGMOL have since released a statement on the matter:

"PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield.”

After Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus had given Arsenal a 2-0 lead, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino netted for Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses Trent Alexander Arnold's positioning against Arsenal

Trent Alexander-Arnold operated from a midfield position during the clash at Anfield.

After the game, manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about his decision to field the full-back in a more advanced role (via the Reds' website):

"Yeah, it's now not the first time. We did that before, maybe it was not that obvious, but we did that before that we put Trent inside. In the build-up Trent played more inside, double No.6, that's how it is. He needs to get used to it obviously."

The Reds next play Leeds United on April 17 in a Premier League away clash.

