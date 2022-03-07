"A big boost for him" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claims Euro 2020 experience has turned out to be a blessing for star's career

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that Bukayo Saka's heartbreaking experience at Euro 2020 has turned out to be a blessing for the wonderkid.

Saka missed a penalty in the final in the shootout against Italy in 2020.

Arteta insists that the 20-year-old has done well to learn from the difficult moment and the Gunners are now reaping the benefits.

Saka was one of the stellar performers for England but his missed penalty (along with the misses of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho) cost them the title.

Arteta reckons that it was a 'big boost' for his number seven as he realized that people around him supported him during his low moment.

The Gunners boss was addressing the press following Arsenal's 3-2 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Saka stole the show with one goal and one assist while Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli also got themselves on the scoresheet.

Cucho Hernandez scored a fantastic overhead kick for the Hornets, while Moussa Sissoko's late strike gave a nerve-wrecking finish to the game.

Cesc Fàbregas Soler @cesc4official 🏻 Saka and Ødegaard are the present and future of Arsenal. Two big, big talents Saka and Ødegaard are the present and future of Arsenal. Two big, big talents 👏🏻🔥

Arteta had plenty of time to highlight Saka's impact during his post-match press conference.

Arteta said, as quoted by The Daily Mirror.

"I think Bukayo had an experience in the summer that not a lot of players would ever have and I think it was great for his career because the football world showed how much they like him and how much they respect him. I think that was a big boost for him to realise in difficult moments that people are going to give him support, and the club did exactly the same as his team-mates."

The Arsenal boss went on to claim that Saka has a lot of room to grow and his career is only going on an upward trajectory.

"Then it's about giving him that space. What he is already doing is phenomenal and he needs that room. Don't read too much, do what you do," the 39-year-old added. "Football is his priority in life and you can see that every day in training and he needs to continue to behave and live the way that he is doing."

Arsenal have some promising youngsters in their hands

Arsenal are blessed to have some gifted young players in their ranks right now, Saka being one of them.

Saka has been on fire this season for the Gunners with nine goals and five assists to his name in 30 games across all competitions.

James Benge @jamesbenge After 38 minutes Saka had:

100% pass completion

100% duel success

100% shots on target

100% shots in the back of the net



Gotta use numbers because I have no words anymore After 38 minutes Saka had:100% pass completion100% duel success100% shots on target100% shots in the back of the netGotta use numbers because I have no words anymore https://t.co/cEkILWetDn

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu have all been impressive this season. All of them are aged 24 or below.

The north London club look to have a bright future ahead of them after a few years of pure agony.

