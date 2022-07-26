"A big distraction to everyone" - Noel Whelan urges Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to 'knuckle down' and put transfer speculation to bed

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to 'knuckle down' and focus on delivering for Manchester United in the upcoming season.

As reported by The Athletic, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has returned to Carrington to discuss his future after he failed to join his teammates for their preseason tour of Thailand and Australia.

The 37-year-old has reportedly requested to leave Manchester United this summer due to the Red Devils' lack of Champions League football, but so far no team has picked up the legendary forward.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to hold talks with manager Erik ten hag at Carrington training ground today. BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to hold talks with manager Erik ten hag at Carrington training ground today. https://t.co/h2HT6dAf99

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained why Ronaldo now needs to put his desire to depart to one side and focus on helping Erik ten Hag's side.

The pundit proclaimed:

“There’s got to be some clear-the-air talks between him and Ten Hag. If a move was going to materialise, I would have thought that it would have been before now."

He further said:

“Manchester United aren’t in the Champions League so you can never rule a move out, even in January. But now he’s got to knuckle down, concentrate on getting fit, and join his teammates, because he’s contracted to Man United right now. No-one else."

Whelan added:

“There’s nothing to talk about. He’s just got to give it his all and show everyone what he’s all about. The speculation needs putting to bed. It’s got to be a big distraction for everyone.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived back at Man United's training ground this morning Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived back at Man United's training ground this morning 👀 https://t.co/gF4kTL0XC2

Erik ten Hag claims Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his stay at Manchester United

The Red Devils enjoyed a successful pre-season trip as only a last-minute Aston Villa equalizer stopped them from winning all four of their games.

While on tour, Ten Hag was asked almost constantly about Ronaldo's future and claimed that the forward could yet see out his two-year contract at Old Trafford, despite the relentless speculation.

The Dutch boss told The Guardian:

“I am well informed – he also has an option [for a further season]. Yes, [Ronaldo could stay beyond this season]. Of course I have signed here for three years but in football it’s short term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead.”

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet When Paolo Maldini retired he was about to turn 41-years old. He had played 1,028 games for club and country.



Cristiano Ronaldo has currently played 1,158 games. He's 37. 🤯



The longevity is incredible. When Paolo Maldini retired he was about to turn 41-years old. He had played 1,028 games for club and country.Cristiano Ronaldo has currently played 1,158 games. He's 37. 🤯The longevity is incredible. https://t.co/nzhNOpZ8LJ

The 52-year-old manager was also asked if he felt that the Portugal captain could fit into his system where the striker is required to press from the front, to which he replied:

“Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career he has shown everything. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far