"A big dream to play there" - Reported Liverpool transfer target signals desire to move to the Premier League 

Fluminese midfielder Andre Trindade has expressed his desire to play in the Premier League amidst links with a move to Liverpool.

Andre helped Fluminese beat Al Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final on Monday, December 18. They will compete in the final on Friday against one of Manchester City or Urawa Reds.

After the semi-final win, Andre said that he wants to move to the Premier League in the future, saying (via ECHO):

"I watch the Premier League and it's a big dream to play there.

"I'm focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player."

Liverpool have been linked with Andre since the summer transfer window. However, Fluminese were adamant about keeping the midfielder until the Copa Libertadores final, which they won last month.

As per ECHO though, the Reds' interest in Andre has started to fade away with Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo playing in the No. 6 role. Moreover, youngster Stefan Bajcetic is expected to return to action soon after a long-term injury.

Aside from the Merseysiders, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing Andre in January. The 22-year-old midfielder has made 169 appearances for Fluminese and also earned four caps for Brazil.

Wataru Endo on Liverpool's upcoming fixtures and his run in the team

The Reds played out a goalless draw against Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, December 17. Despite making an incredible 34 attempts on goal, with eight being on target, Liverpool were unable to breach United's defense.

They will next face West Ham United in the EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday (December 20) before hosting Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday. After the Manchester United clash, Wataru Endo opened up on their upcoming fixtures, saying (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“It’s a very important month. So we have to try to keep playing like today and get ready for the next game.”

Endo has started the last four games across competitions for the Merseysiders. He is determined to build on his run and performances as he said:

“I knew that I had to play well today, it’s a very important game for Liverpool and also for me. Our team performance was great, so I’ll just keep working hard.”

Endo arrived at Anfield from VfB Stuttgart for a reported fee of €19 million in the summer. He has made 20 appearances across competitions for the Reds and contributed two goals and one assist.