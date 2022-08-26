“A big mess” - Ex-Manchester United coach urges 23-year-old to snub Red Devils transfer 

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant Rene Meulensteen has urged PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo to reject a move to Manchester United this summer. According to Meulensteen, United’s transfer policy is in shambles right now and the 23-year-old would be better off staying put in Eredivisie.

Manchester United have made four notable signings this summer, bringing in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Casemiro, respectively. It is believed that Erik ten Hag’s side are still looking for ways to bolster their squad, with Gakpo emerging as one of their potential targets.

Meulensteen, who helped the Red Devils to three Premier League titles while working under Ferguson, was asked to comment on the potential transfer. Discouraging Gakpo to join the Mancunians, he told Algemeen Dagblad (via Metro):

“Manchester United’s transfer policy is a big mess. They’ve been chasing Frenkie de Jong for so long, that didn’t go through. Then they wanted Adrien Rabiot, that didn’t work either. Marko Arnautovic didn’t either.

“They are still trying to get Antony and Cody Gakpo, but I also have my doubts about that. Those guys are fantastic in the Eredivisie, but that is no guarantee that they can continuously make a difference here.”

He continued:

“If I were Gakpo, I would say, ‘thank you for the honor but I’m staying with PSV’. I would say to him: ‘boy, there are more clubs coming… at PSV you had the chance to play Champions League, you’re on that [path]’. At the moment I’m not sure about Manchester United.”

The PSV academy graduate has thus far featured in 142 games for the senior team in all competitions, recording 45 goals and 37 assists. He has helped the Dutch outfit to four trophies, including an Eredivisie title and a Dutch Cup.

New Manchester United signing could make his highly-anticipated debut on Saturday

Joining from Real Madrid for a reported £70 million fee (£60m fixed, £10m add-ons), defensive midfielder Casemiro was presented as a Manchester United player on Monday (August 22). With him watching from the stands, the Red Devils secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international could not clear his paperwork in time to take part in the Liverpool clash but is expected to feature this weekend when United play Southampton. As per the Manchester Evening News, Casemiro has been granted a work permit, making him eligible for selection for Saturday’s (August 27) trip to St. Mary’s.

The five-time Champions League winner has joined United with a big reputation and a hefty price tag. A memorable performance on Saturday could go a long way in helping him find his footing at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

