“A big piece of my heart shattered” – When Georgina Rodriguez opened up on ‘worst moment’ of her life during relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez went through the worst moment of their life last year. The pair had announced that they were expecting twins, but their baby son died in an unfortunate turn of events, while the twin girl survived.

The incident left both Ronaldo and Rodriguez shattered. The model later said that it was the worst moment of her relationship with Ronaldo. In a preview of the season 2 of her Netflix series, 'I am Georgina', Rodriguez said (via The Sun):

“Life has gifted me so much in such a short space of time. This year, I’ve experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant. A big piece of my heart shattered, and I asked myself how I could carry on."

She added:

“I had the answer nearer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children, and there, I saw the only way of doing it, being all together.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced the loss through a statement that read:

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

The statement continued:

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy; you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Cristiano Ronaldo recently posted romantic snap with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2017. The pair started dating when the Portuguese superstar used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

They have since lived in cities like Turin and Manchester as Ronaldo changed clubs. The pair now live in Riyadh after the player's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. Ronaldo recently posted a romantic snap of locking lips with Rodriguez in a restaurant, writing:

"Cheers to Love."

While Ronaldo and Rodriguez are yet to get married, their relationship is well-documented. The pair have two children and co-parent three others.

