"A big problem" - Rafa Benitez names 2 Liverpool stars who could be 'big threats' against Real Madrid in UCL final 

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez has picked out two Reds players he believes will be key in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28.

He opined that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson could be "big threats" to Los Blancos.

Both teams are set to clash at the Stade de France in a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final. Real Madrid won 3-1 back then and the Reds will look for revenge this time.

Speaking about Liverpool's full-backs ahead of the final, Benitez told Mirror:

"I think Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to exploit the space behind Liverpool's full-backs. Real Madrid will be looking to run in behind, particularly as Klopp's full-backs are usually high up the pitch.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are two big threats in terms of crosses and assists. And they will go forward. Now, Vinicius does not have the stamina to go backward and forwards for 90 minutes."

He added:

"If Liverpool lose the ball high up the pitch and Alexander-Arnold is up there, who is going to look after Vinicius? Tactically, it's a real issue. It's the same on the other side - we don't know if Ancelotti is going to start Rodrigo - but he will play Vinicius Jnr."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Trent Alexander-Arnold has earned all six of the elite trophies available to him at Anfield.



• 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞

• 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐩

• 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞

• 𝐔𝐄𝐅𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐩

• 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩

• 𝐅𝐀 𝐂𝐮𝐩



23-years old 🤯 Trent Alexander-Arnold has earned all six of the elite trophies available to him at Anfield.• 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞• 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐮𝐩• 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞• 𝐔𝐄𝐅𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐩• 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩• 𝐅𝐀 𝐂𝐮𝐩23-years old 🤯 https://t.co/D9w7sAmtRe

Benitez also added that Carlo Ancelotti might use Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. as how Tottenham Hotspur use Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Kane generally drops deep to get the ball and play Son in behind the opponent's defense. This helped Spurs play out two draws against the Reds in the Premier League this season.

Benitez, while referring to this, said about Benzema and Vinicius:

"He’s (Vinicius) always a threat. A big problem. And there is another one as well - Karim Benzema has become very good - very clever - at moving away from his markers and linking play. In the same way that Tottenham use Harry Kane - he drops off and uses Son - Real Madrid could do the same thing with Benzema and Vinicius Jnr."

Liverpool face an injury scare as Real Madrid receive a boost

The Reds came second in the Premier League title race behind Manchester City as it went down to the final day (May 22). They defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 but City's 3-2 win over Aston Villa meant that Pep Guardiola's men retained their title.

Jurgen Klopp's men, however, had to face further disappointment as midfielder Thiago Alcantara was subbed off in the first half due to an injury. As per The Athletic, he suffered an Achilles injury and is a doubt for the UCL final on May 28.

Fabinho is a doubt as well with the Brazilian suffering a hamstring injury a few weeks back.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC



theathletic.com/news/thigao-li… Thiago's race against time to be fit for Paris. Achilles injury isn't serious but it's going to be tight with such a quick turnaround. Much depends on how he responds to treatment in the next 48 hours. #LFC Thiago's race against time to be fit for Paris. Achilles injury isn't serious but it's going to be tight with such a quick turnaround. Much depends on how he responds to treatment in the next 48 hours. #LFC theathletic.com/news/thigao-li…

On the other hand, Real Madrid have received a major boost as defender David Alaba is back in training after being out for a month due to injury. He is likely to start against Liverpool in the final in Paris.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar