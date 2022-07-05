"A big season for him" - Paul Robinson names Liverpool star who could give Jurgen Klopp a 'big problem'

Former England goalkeeper has claimed that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has a big season ahead of him at Anfield.

The Englishman pretty much became the fourth-choice centre-back for Jurgen Klopp last season following the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

The England international found himself behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate in Klopp's pecking order last season.

Gomez also deputized for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back on a number of occasions last campaign.

However, Paul Robinson has stated that the versatile defender can turn his career around this season by winning his place back.

The former England number one has suggested that Gomez has what it takes to become a regular for club and country. He told Football Insider:

“Joe Gomez has the ability to win his place back in this Liverpool team. He will have a full pre-season under his belt which will help."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Joe Gomez and sees him as England’s best centre-back. NEW: Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Joe Gomez and sees him as England’s best centre-back. #lfc [mirror] 🚨 NEW: Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Joe Gomez and sees him as England’s best centre-back. #lfc [mirror] https://t.co/i1cq9ELfyb

“Jurgen Klopp wants to keep him, there’s no doubt about that. I’m sure he will get a lot of game time this year. Gomez has the ability to start week in, week out. We have seen him in the England squad. It will not take him much to get back to his peak."

Robinson has insisted that Gomez could give Klopp a problem to deal with should he have a good pre-season and a solid start to the campaign. He added:

“It is a big season for him this year. Come the end of the season, if he has not had a lot of game time he will have to re-evaluate where he is. He will want to play first-team football if he is not getting it at Liverpool. If he is fit and starts the season well he will give the manager a problem. He is good enough to stay in that team.”

Can Joe Gomez earn his place back in the Liverpool starting XI?

Despite playing just 1036 minutes across all competitions last season, Jurgen Klopp evidently regards Joe Gomez pretty highly.

As per The Mirror, the Merseyside club are looking to tie him down with a new contract as well.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Jurgen Klopp is aiming to tie Joe Gomez down to a new contract after securing the long-term future of Mohamed Salah. NEW: Jurgen Klopp is aiming to tie Joe Gomez down to a new contract after securing the long-term future of Mohamed Salah. #lfc [mirror] 🚨 NEW: Jurgen Klopp is aiming to tie Joe Gomez down to a new contract after securing the long-term future of Mohamed Salah. #lfc [mirror] https://t.co/CZHOlRXqOO

This suggests that the Reds view the 25-year-old as a key part of their long-term future. With Van Dijk and Matip both aged 30 (and about to turn 31 soon), Gomez could be used more often over the next few seasons alongside Konate.

The versatile defender is just about to enter his peak and could become a key player for the Reds in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far