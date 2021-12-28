“A big surprise” - Jamie Carragher picks ‘massive character’ as his Premier League signing of the season

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has gone for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as his Premier League signing of the season so far.

Carragher stated he was surprised when Arsenal signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United after the keeper's unimpressive stint in the Premier League prior to the move. However, the 43-year-old pundit credits Ramsdale's character and has applauded his impact on Arsenal so far this season. Speaking to Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher said:

"I went for Ramsdale because it was almost a big surprise for me, when they brought him in, I thought they were bringing him in as backup as an English player for the quota. He hadn't impressed me in his Premier League time with Sheffield United and Bournemouth and it's not just the saves he's made, I think he's a personality, he's a character. To go into a dressing room at Arsenal as a young lad, a goalkeeper and I just think he's got a presence about him that I didn't see that he had and I think he's had a big impact on the team."

Aaron Ramsdale is having his best season in the Premier League since his £25 million move from Sheffield United in the summer. The 23-year-old shot-stopper has replaced Bernd Leno as the Gunners' number one and has clawed Arsenal out of numerous sticky situations.

Ramsdale has made 16 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League and has kept nine clean sheets in total. The 23-year-old Englishman has made a total of 55 saves in the league. It also included the save of the season against Leicester City where he kept out James Maddison with an acrobatic effort.

Arsenal are currently one of the in-form teams in the Premier League

As things stand, Arsenal are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League. The Gunners have found their rhythm under Mikel Arteta and have notched up four straight wins in the Premier League. Arsenal have scored 14 goals in the past four games, including scoring four against Leeds United and five against Norwich City.

The Gunners' youthful side have caught the eye. The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are leading Arsenal's attack this season having scored 23 goals between them.

Arsenal are currently fourth in the Premier League standings, having amassed 35 points from 19 matches. Mikel Arteta's side have some rest after their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in thr Wolves camp.

Thomas Partey on playing with the Arsenal youngsters:



"It is very enjoyable, I enjoy a lot playing with them. They are good talents... they have a lot of quality in front of goal and they can score at any time, so it is a joyful moment playing with them."

