“A big thing for me in life” - Charlotte FC goalkeeper reveals how he stopped Lionel Messi from scoring Panenka penalty

Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina has revealed that he has been studying Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi's penalty after saving his effort in the MLS clash on Saturday, September 13. The Croatian is happy that the Argentine chose to try the panenka and was delighted with the save.

Speaking to TJ Sports USA, Kahlina pointed out that Messi waits for goalkeepers to make the first move while taking the penalty. The Charlotte FC star decided to delay his reaction, which puzzled the Inter Miami superstar and helped him save the effort. He said:

“It’s very difficult to save his penalty. Better to stay in the middle and then wait for the chip (laughs). But yes, I was waiting for him. From the first day he came to the MLS, he has been waiting for goalkeepers [to move first]. I was prepared and ready to wait as long as I can. Thank god, he chose to chip me. It was a nice save, a big thing for me in life.”

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano refused to criticize Messi for his miss, stating that the Argentine has earned the right to try different things on the pitch. He stated that the Argentine has carried the team this season and said (via GOAL):

“If there is something we cannot be unfair about or criticise or hold against, it is the penalty. These are just in-game situations. Clearly, if there is someone who has helped us win throughout the whole season, it is Leo. He had that unfortunate play."

Lionel Messi's penalty was saved with the socreline at 0-0, and Inter Miami went on to lose the match 3-0.

Inter Miami co-owner wants Lionel Messi to extend his contract

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas spoke to the media in June this year, admitting that he wanted Lionel Messi to extend his stay at the club. He is looking forward to the new stadium next season and hopes to have the club captain in their first match. He said (via GOAL):

"I previously said that my wish, my dream would be for the number 10 to inaugurate our new stadium in March. This is a decision that rests on Messi. We wish for Messi to finish his career here. I said a few months ago that we should have news in the summer about that but hopefully it will be as soon as possible. But I am optimistic because we have done everything possible for Leo to feel at home, to feel comfortable."

Lionel Messi has been in contract talks for months, but is yet to reach an agreement. The Inter Miami captain's current deal expires at the end of the 2025 season.

