“A bit too erratic this season” – Kevin Campbell claims Arteta ‘isn’t convinced’ by Arsenal star who ‘has been a liability’

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes that Mikel Arteta is far from convinced with Nuno Tavares.

Tavares was snapped up by the Gunners last summer from Portuguese giants Benfica for a fee around £8 million. However, the 22-year-old has struggled in his debut season for the north London club.

Kevin Campbell has said that Mikel Arteta is not at all convinced by Tavares.

The former Arsenal striker has insisted that the Portuguese left-back has been erratic and a liability defensively. The 52-year-old told Football Insider:

“It shows that Arteta isn’t convinced by Nuno. Nuno has been a bit too erratic this season. Defensively he has been a liability. You cannot have that."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Nuno Tavares has committed more foul throws (3) than he has goal involvements (2) in the Premier League this season Nuno Tavares has committed more foul throws (3) than he has goal involvements (2) in the Premier League this season 😜 Nuno Tavares has committed more foul throws (3) than he has goal involvements (2) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/e01sGlPwXe

“A manager needs to be able to trust his defenders. The fact that Tavares has been a bit flakey unsettles the whole back four."

Campbell has suggested that 19-year-old left-back Aaron Hickey would be a great signing for his former club, having impressed for Serie A side Bologna.

Campbell added that Hickey could emulate the success of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who also joined the Gunners from the Serie A side. He said:

“It would be a good move to go for Aaron Hickey. He’s been doing well in Italy. [Takehiro] Tomiyasu knows Bologna well so I’m sure he could give some advice."

“Kieran Tierney is often out so there could be real game time for Hickey at Arsenal. It could be a good move.”

Aaron Hickey could prove to be a great signing for Arsenal

Arsenal have been widely linked with a move for highly-rated Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, as per Express Sport.

The Gunners have one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in Kieran Tierney but the Scotsman has endured yet another injury-hit campaign. Considering Tierney's track record with injuries, it is imperative that Mikel Arteta needs someone capable enough to regularly deputize for the 24-year-old.

Nuno Tavares was signed last summer but he has been utterly disappointing more often than not.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Arsenal are looking at Gabriel Jesus, Aaron Hickey and Marquinhos in £68m spree 🤑 Arsenal are looking at Gabriel Jesus, Aaron Hickey and Marquinhos in £68m spree 🤑📰

Hickey is widely tipped to follow in the footsteps of his senior compatriots Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney to become one of the best left-backs in Europe. The 19-year-old has scored five goals and produced one assist in 36 games for Bologna this campaign.

Arsenal made a brilliant deal with Bologna last summer by signing Tomiyasu, who has enjoyed a fantastic debut season at the Emirates.

Hickey seems to have everything in his locker to be a brilliant signing for the Gunners, but they might have to fend off competition for the signature of the youngster.

