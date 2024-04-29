“A bit like Cristiano Ronaldo did at Manchester United” - Graeme Souness makes bold claim on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future

Graeme Souness has made a bold claim about Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool, comparing it to Cristiano Ronaldo's stint at Manchester United.

There are now numerous speculations that the mercurial Egyptian will leave Anfield at the end of the season. Rumors suggest there are potential moves to Saudi Arabia in the works. While there are no guarantees about his future currently, Liverpool were approached by Saudi club Al-Ittihad last summer. By this summer, the forward will have a year left on his contract, which makes a move somewhat inevitable.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes the move is going to happen, as he compared Mohamed Salah to Cristiano Ronaldo. He said to TalkSPORT (via Metro):

"I think there’s a real chance. There’s every chance he did a deal with Liverpool at the end of last season saying he’ll give them one more year and then go. A bit like Cristiano Ronaldo did at Manchester United before going off to Real Madrid."

Souness added:

"I think there’s every possibility that is the case. Salah is 32 now, he’s been marvellous for Liverpool, but I think he’s had his head turned by the Saudi interest. I think there’s every chance he will move to Saudi this summer."

Besides Salah's contract nearing its final year, other factors point to a potential move for the mercurial Egyptian. He has scored only one goal from open play in his last nine games, as his form has dwindled dramatically this year. He also clashed publicly with Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline during their 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Mohamed Salah could play against Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo started the trend of European footballers moving en masse to Saudi Arabia to continue their careers. The legendary striker joined up with Al-Nassr on a mega contract in January 2023. It soon saw world-class players like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Riyad Mahrez join him in the Middle East.

Last summer, it looked as though Mohamed Salah would be one of the players to leave Europe. After all, his Merseyside teammates Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho all left for Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad penned a £150 million offer for his services, but Liverpool refused at the time.

The Saudi giants are expected to return this summer and make a move for Salah's services once more. If the Reds agree, he could well play in the Saudi Pro League against Ronaldo.