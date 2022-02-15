"A bit too much for him" - Danny Murphy says Manchester United are getting worse under Ralf Rangnick

Danny Murphy has questioned Ralf Rangnick's tactics at Manchester United and claimed the Red Devils are getting worse. The former Liverpool footballer added that the job at Old Trafford seems 'a bit too much' for the German.

Manchester United appointed Rangnick after parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year. The Red Devils are keen to finish in the top four but are yet to make a solid challenge for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Murphy was on talkSPORT yesterday when he questioned the interim manager and whether the German is capable of handling the pressure at Old Trafford. He said:

"Just because you haven't been in the Premier League doesn't mean you can't succeed. But I've been watching United a lot since he's been in and they're getting worse, not better. I think it looks a bit too much for him. I don't see enough authoritative leadership, you're having contradictions about resting players or not."

Murphy criticized Rangnick's handling of the situations of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, saying:

"Why wouldn't you come out as a manager and provide simple clarity on the [Jesse] Lingard situation, on [Anthony] Martial. If he's saying one thing he's got to be sure. That doesn't worry me as much as the way he's talking after games, it's bamboozling me if he thinks that that was acceptable against Southampton."

He concluded:

"I could have [given] at least 20 incidents of players not willing to do very simple things. The reason they don't do it is because there's no repercussions for not doing it, and he's not on them for not doing it and he's not owning it. He's out of his depth."

Manchester United to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League standings following their 1-1 draw with Southampton over the weekend. They have a chance of moving into the top-four with a win against Brighton and Hove Albion tonight.

However, they are not guaranteed a place there yet as Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers have games in hand.

Rangnick's tactics were expected to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford, but the German is yet to get his players in sync with his project. To make things worse, Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup by EFL Championship side Middlesbrough earlier this month.

