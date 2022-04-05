"A bit underrated" - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney weighs in on Paul Scholes-Steven Gerrard debate

Manchester United's all-time top-scorer Wayne Rooney was on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football program for Arsenal's clash against Crystal Palace. He is currently managing Championship side Derby County.

Rooney was also joined by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who is a familiar face on Sky Sports. The Derby County manager weighed in on the ever-present debate concerning two of the Premier League's most talented midfielders - Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard.

There is no shortage of admirers for both the parties and their respective fans have passionately presented their case for why one is better than the other. However, the Manchester United legend was not fazed by the question because he believes there is only one winner in that conversation. Rooney told Sky Sports:

“Playing with Scholesy for a long time and what he done for you in the team, how he dictated games for the team, I think he is a bit underrated – certainly not with myself or Manchester United fans."

Carragher followed up with a simple and intriguing question,

"So Scholes ahead of Gerrard?"

The 36-year old replied without flinching:

"Yes."

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Paul Scholes scored more toe-poked goals than any other player in Premier League history. Nailed. 6 - Paul Scholes scored more toe-poked goals than any other player in Premier League history. Nailed. https://t.co/8JAdikHu6Z

The overall contribution of both Gerrard and Scholes to their respective sides was immense. The Liverpool captain was colossal not only as a character and leader, but also in his on-field contributions with his 186 goals for the club, the fifth-highest tally in Reds history.

Rooney suggests Manchester United midfielder deserved to be included in the Hall of Fame

For all of Steven Gerrard's superb work in the English top-flight, he does not have a Premier League title to show for it. This is exactly what works in the favor of the Manchester United midfielder when many fans try to make their pick of the two.

He is seen as one of the most complete midfielders to ever play the game, if not the most and won nine Premier League titles with the Red Devils. In fact, he returned from retirement in what was Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in-charge of the Old Trafford side and helped them win the league.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC Thierry Henry on Steven Gerrard:



"It was a disgrace he didn't win European footballer of the year after Istanbul in 2005 and, for me, he will be regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time." Thierry Henry on Steven Gerrard: "It was a disgrace he didn't win European footballer of the year after Istanbul in 2005 and, for me, he will be regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time." https://t.co/zX1PbH8etU

The Derby County manager believes that 'Scholesy' was worthy of being included in the Premier League Hall of Fame, of which Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were the first two inductees.

He said:

"I know Thierry Henry is arguably the best player in the Premier League, but I think Shearer has to go in for his goalscoring record, and for Scholes, what he did for you in the team, and how he dictated games for the team."

Wayne Rooney shared the dressing room with the 'Ginger Prince' at Manchester United for nine years and he was also teammates with Gerrard in the England squad from 2003-2014.

