"A no brainer" - Frank McAvennie urges Liverpool to oblige to 'best in the world' star's contract demands

Liverpool's standoff with Mohamed Salah over the attacker's contract renewal continues. The two parties have failed to reach a breakthrough in negotiations over the last couple of months, with the club reluctant to meet the player's financial demands.

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has urged the Reds to oblige to the Egyptian's requests.

Mohamed Salah has just returned to Liverpool this week after representing his nation at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they finished as runners-up.

McAvennie believes the attacker wouldn't have spoken to the club over his contract renewal during that period as he was fully focused on the tournament.

"How is this not sorted yet?" McAvennie told Football Insider while discussing the Egyptian's contractual situation at Anfield.

"I expect they haven't been talking while he's been away with Egypt. He was fully focused on the AFCON and he will be gutted that he didn’t win that."

With both parties having reunited following the end of the AFCON, McAvennie feels it is time they get back to the negotiating table.

He also urged the Reds to accommodate Salah's wishes, who he lauded as "the best player in the world."

"There is nothing in the way of these talks now so Liverpool will want him back at the negotiating table as soon as possible," the Scotsman was quoted as saying.

"He said he's not asking for anything crazy, the whole thing is getting ridiculous now.

Sky Sports @SkySports Mohamed Salah says he is "not asking for crazy stuff" in contract talks, as he reiterated that it is up to #LFC to decide his future ✍️ Mohamed Salah says he is "not asking for crazy stuff" in contract talks, as he reiterated that it is up to #LFC to decide his future ✍️

"He's the best player in the world, just pay him what he wants. I have a feeling there will some teams who want to sign him. If Liverpool are going to get Salah back to the table, they should just sign off on the demands. It's a no brainer," he added.

Mohamed Salah's incredible numbers for Liverpool this season

The Egyptian has been quite unstoppable this season

The Egyptian started the season with a bang, scoring once and assisting twice in his first Premier League game versus Norwich City.

Since then, he's only gone from strength to strength, making the difference for the Reds across domestic and continental competitions.

So far, the 29-year-old has made 26 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side across all fronts, recording 23 goals and nine assists to his name. Considering his importance, the Reds will be eager to sort out his contract as soon as possible.

