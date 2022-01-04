"A captain should be judged on his performance" - Paul Ince names player who should have been Manchester United captain instead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Paul Ince has said that Ralf Rangnick should have given the Manchester United captaincy to Scott McTominay rather than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Ronaldo was given the captain's armband in Harry Maguire's absence. However, Ince said that the club captaincy should be given to the player who has been performing well on the pitch. Speaking on Sky Sports (via Sport Bible), the former United player said:

"Looking at it really, if I was Ralf Rangnick, I’d give it to McTominay. Because I think a captain should be judged on his performances and what he has done on the pitch."

Ince has been unimpressed with Ronaldo's recent antics for United. The 36-year-old forward has walked off the pitch without acknowledging the fans.

Considering the same, the 54-year-old player-turned-pundit believes McTominay warrants the captain's armband after a string of good performances, saying:

"It would be a nice learning curve for him. Why give to Ronaldo? Everybody is moaning about him walking off the pitch and not clapping the fans. The way McTominay is playing, I think give it to him and let him have a go."

Manchester United had a disappointing outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford, falling to a 1-0 defeat. A late goal from Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho was enough for Wolves to secure all three points on the night.

Ronaldo himself had an uneventful outing. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner only took one shot in the entire 90 minutes, which was off target. The Portuguese superstar had only three touches in the opposition box, the same as Wolves defender Conor Coady.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "I would give it to McTominay. Why give it to Ronaldo? Everyone moaning about Ronaldo walking off the pitch every time United get beat."



Following their defeat to Wolves, United remain seventh in the standings, having picked up 31 points from 19 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just twice for Manchester United since Ralf Rangnick's arrival

Since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United's interim manager, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just two league goals. Rangnick has been in charge for five games now.

Ronaldo scored a second-half penalty to help secure a 1-0 win over Norwich City before scoring in a 3-1 win over Burnley. The 36-year-old forward has failed to score against Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and now against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

B/R Football @brfootball March 19, 2008: Ronaldo captains Manchester United for the first time



However, Cristiano Ronaldo is still Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season, scoring 14 goals in 21 appearances across competitions.

